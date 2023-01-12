Fayetteville police search woods after resident’s dog found skeletal remains

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police were searching a wooded area near Holly and Oakland streets, just north of North Street, in Fayetteville on Wednesday after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains near his house.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said Wednesday afternoon that police were investigating as if the remains were human, but police had not received confirmation of that from the state medical examiner.

The remains were founds in a patch of woods in a residential area, with houses and apartments nearby, Murphy said. Police were notified at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Some officers went to the scene immediately, and a more extensive search began at daylight.

"It was too dark to see much when they first got here," Murphy said.

Cpl. Natalie Eucce with the Fayetteville Police Department collects information Wednesday as investigators from the Washington County Coroner's Office and the Fayetteville Police Department work behind a house at 1020 Holly St. after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains.



Officials with the Fayetteville Police Department and the Washington County Coroner's Office collect information Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, behind a house at 1020 Holly St. after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains.


