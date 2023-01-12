FEMA revises flood maps for Jackson County areas

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday it has issued Revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps for part of Jackson County that residents and business owners can review.

The areas include the cities of Campbell Station, Diaz, Newport and Tupelo; the towns of Jacksonport and Weldon; and unincorporated areas of Jackson County.

FEMA said the maps can help officials and residents to make decisions about building, development and flood insurance. The revised maps define Special Flood Hazard Areas, which are areas at high risk for flooding.

Property owners can review the maps to learn about local flood risks and potential flood insurance requirements, and raise concerns or ask questions. They can also participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps.

People can review the preliminary flood maps by visiting their local floodplain administrator, phoning

(877) 336-2627 or emailing FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov. The preliminary maps may also be viewed online.

Online resources include: The Flood Map Changes Viewer at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv.

FEMA Map Service Center at http://msc.fema.gov/portal.

Live chat service at flood-maps.fema.gov/fhm/fmx_ main.html. Click on the “Live Chat Open” icon.