Five people testify Thursday in Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial for Barnett of Gravette

WASHINGTON — Five people testified Thursday in the Capitol riot trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette faces eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. They include enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — the Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that he bought at Bass Pro Shops in Rogers a week before the riot.

The five witnesses who testified Thursday were:

• Billy Pennington of Little Rock, president of Personal Security Products Inc., the company that makes the Hike ‘n Strike.

• Zachary Wendel, an employee of the Hyatt House hotel on Wharf Street in Washington. Wendel testified that he closed the hotel bar after Barnett demonstrated the stun device there for a group of men there on the night of Jan. 5, 2021.

• Elizabeth Glavey, a Secret Service agent who worked on Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail on Jan. 6, 2021.

• Sgt. Quenterra Carey of the Metropolitan Police Department, who said she instructed Barnett to leave the area of Pelosi’s office in the Capitol.

• Officer Terrence Craig with the Metropolitan Police Department, who said Barnett “was in my face making threats” in the Capitol Rotunda.

Craig is scheduled to resume testifying Friday morning.

Jury selection began Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia. Witnesses began testifying on Tuesday afternoon, and three people testified over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon told the judge that the government will probably rest its case on Tuesday, after the three-day weekend for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The defense will then present its witnesses.

Barnett got worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite. He faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder.

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting.

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building.

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property.