FYI Calendar: Two new exhibits open Jan. 14 at Rogers Historical Museum

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
** FILE --EMBARGOED UNTIL 11 P.M. EDT,TUESDAY JUNE 22, 2004 ** Legendary singer-actress Judy Garland, as Dorothy Gale, sings "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," in a scene from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," in this undated promotional photo. The song led the American Film Institute's list of 100 best movie songs, announced Tuesday, June 22, 2004, in Los Angeles, followed by the title song "Singing in the Rain," by Gene Kelly and "As Time Goes By," from "Casablanca." (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Today

TEAse Me -- Celebrate National Hot Tea Day with a tea sampler, all day, Fort Smith Main and Miller Libraries. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Creative ideas for using a planner, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes -- 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artists' Reception -- For "Influencers," a new group show, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

The Book Was Better Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Light And Shadow, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Art Workshop -- Creative weaving with the Amazeum, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Join the waitlist at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Global Save Soil Movement -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures -- Exploring styles such as Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Kizomba, Cumbia and more, 7-11 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free but ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Friday

Mindfulness Flow Yoga -- With Kyndal Saverse, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The KUAF Lunch Hour -- With Amos Cochran, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Throw & Go Fridays -- A one-time pottery wheel session, 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $22. artsonmainvb.com.

Midnight Brew -- For those superstitious about Friday the 13th, 6 p.m.-midnight, Fort Smith Brewing Co. $50. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Indie Films Central and South America -- 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Clay Handbuilding Class -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays for six weeks, The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs Gallery in Bella Vista. $202. 273-1798.

NWA Comic Con -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14 & 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15, Rogers Convention Center. $30 & up. nwacomiccon.com.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Wizard of Oz" -- A movie day with costumes, props, bubbles and themed crafts, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paper projects for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Paint A Pot -- 3 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Recommitment Banquet -- Hosted by the NWA MLK Council, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $50 & up. 409-1139 or contactus@nwamlk.org.

"The Etiquette of Courtship" -- Themed tours of the turn-of-the-20th-century Hawkins House, through May 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- A selection of photographs and cameras that illustrate the evolution of photography from formal portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography, Collections Gallery, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour -- "Fred Cousins: A Retrospective," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

A Concert of Prayer -- Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., 5 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

