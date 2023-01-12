Half of Haskell’s police force resigns, citing proposed staff reduction

The mayor of Haskell said this week that Saline County sheriff's deputies were helping patrol his city after at least half the city's police officers quit on Monday night during a City Council meeting.

The Arkansas State Police will also help cover the city of roughly 4,000 that sits near Interstate 30 and U.S. 67, state police spokeswoman Cpl. Liz Hoffman said.

"We've still got some law enforcement here in the city," Mayor Clyde Crookham, who was sworn in Jan. 1, said Tuesday.

According to news reports, the officers who resigned cited Crookham's plans to cut staff and said he refused to pay for needed equipment.

"There are three of us left," a Tuesday morning Facebook post from the department stated. A Wednesday morning post stated the department was accepting applicants for patrol officers.

Jimmy Foreman, a police lieutenant who could be seen in a KATV video offering his resignation at the meeting Monday, told reporters from that station that Crookham wanted to cut the department from eight officers to five or four, and that officers were not able to take any time off because they did not have enough people to patrol the city.

The city's Police Department got a $100,000 grant from the state police in December, Foreman told KATV. He told the station the department needs new vehicles, updated equipment and raises.

Crookham said he had been in contact with police Chief Brad Hicks, who said Wednesday that he did not want to comment on the situation. Foreman could not be reached by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for comment.

The mayor said he did not want to comment further on the dispute over personnel. He said he planned to issue a formal statement sometime next week.

It was not clear how long Saline County deputies and state troopers would help with patrolling the city, or how many officers had been allocated to the task. Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright could not be reached for comment.