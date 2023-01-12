High school basketball roundups

Wednesday's BASKETBALL games

BOYS

FORREST CITY 58, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 41 Marcus Britt Jr. took off with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals as Forrest City (13-8, 5-2 4A-4) won for the eighth straight game.

RECTOR 65, MARMADUKE 48 Cooper Rabjohn came up with 25 points, including 15 off three-pointers, to get Rector (14-2) into the finals of the Kell Classic in Swifton. Kameron Jones followed with 11 points and 12 assists for the Cougars.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 69, PANGBURN 37 Brynn Washam scored 25 points to lead Mammoth Spring (22-3) into the championship game of the Kell Classic in Swifton. Adrianna Corbett had 14 points for the Lady Bears.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BERGMAN 78, WEST FORK 37 Walker Patton busted out with 32 points for Class 3A No. 1 Bergman (24-4, 4-0 3A-1), which outscored West Fork (13-5, 3-1) 36-11 after halftime. Sawyer Schubert followed with 18 points for the Panthers.

CORNING 69, RIVERCREST 57 Jayce Couch had 24 points in a victory for Corning (8-7, 3-4 3A-4), which had lost four of its previous five games before beating the Colts. Clayton Vanpool had 20 points for the Bobcats.

COUNTY LINE 77, THADEN 30 Andrae Milum scored 21 points to carry Class 1A No. 1 County Line (27-0, 5-0 1A-West) to its 27th straight victory. Cooper Watson had 17 points, and Trent Johnston collected 16 points for the Indians.

DARDANELLE 55, MORRILTON 48 Chase Jordan put up 19 points, 6 blocks and 5 rebounds in a big home win for Dardanelle (18-3, 8-0 4A-4). Creed Vega had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Sand Lizards. Braden Tanner also collected 13 points.

FARMINGTON 96, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 29 Sam Wells had 20 points and six rebounds for Farmington (21-1, 5-0 4A-1), which cracked the 90-point mark for the third time this season. Layne Taylor also had 20 points, while Jaxon Berry totaled 18 for the Cardinals.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 91, LISA ACADEMY WEST 19 Ben Fox piled up 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals, and Landren Blocker had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Little Rock Christian (13-6, 6-0 4A-5) breezed. J.J. Andrews had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Cooper Longworth put together 10 points and 6 rebounds for the Warriors.

MARIANNA 69, BARTON 48 Marktavious Roby had 21 points for Marianna (11-5, 6-0 2A-6), which ran its winning streak to three games. Jamarie Anthony connected for 19 points for the Trojans.

MARSHALL 73, QUITMAN 60 Payton Depriest led three players in double figures with 25 points for Marshall (17-5, 8-1 2A-2). Logan Ward had 15 points, and Jesse Ragland contributed 11 for the Bobcats. Greyson Ealy scored 14 points, and Ethan Thurman tallied 13 for Quitman (3-14, 1-8).

RIVERVIEW 68, HARDING ACADEMY 59 Ricky Lee finished with 17 points to lift Riverview (12-2, 4-2 3A-6) past its cross-town neighbors. Tadrian Baker had 16 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds for the Raiders.

ROSE BUD 62, HELENA-WEST HELENDA 54 Tanner Rooks' 18 points were tops for Rose Bud (12-5, 6-1 3A-6). Rece Hipp supplied 16 points for the Ramblers.

SYLVAN HILLS 45, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 40 Jonathan Van Buren's 18 points allowed Sylvan Hills (10-8, 3-1 5A-Central) to walk away with a road victory. DaCarter Coleman scored 16 points for the Bears.

WONDERVIEW 77, SCRANTON 46 Sam Reynolds needed just three quarters to notch 31 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals for Wonderview (18-5, 6-0 1A-4). Ethan Kelley netted 10 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for the Daredevils, who had 17 assists on 29 made field-goals.

GIRLS

ATKINS 63, BAPTIST PREP 53 AbbiGrace Cunningham was extra efficient for Atkins (9-4, 4-1 3A-5). The junior was 10 of 13 from the floor, including 2 or 3 from behind the three-point line, and finished with 31 points for the Lady Red Devils. She also had 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block.

GREENWOOD 60, VAN BUREN 28 Anna Trusty had 16 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals as Class 5A No. 1 Greenwood (15-2, 2-0 5A-West) won its 10th consecutive game. Madison Cartwright had 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Brooklyn Woolsey added 9 points, all on three-pointers, for the Lady Bulldogs.

HEBER SPRINGS 60, LITTLE ROCK HALL 30 Savannah Stout had 16 points as Heber Springs (18-1, 5-0 4A-5) doubled up the Lady Warriors. Jaylea Hooten had 15 points, and Addison Hudspeth scored 14 points for the Lady Panthers, who've ripped off 14 straight wins.

HELENA 62, ROSE BUD 26 Jakyra Jackson's 16 points, and Jordan Gamble's 14 points opened the door for a dominant outing for Helena (15-1, 5-0 3A-6). Kassidy Truitt also scored 14 points for the Lady Cougars, who have won 12 games in a row. Taylor Wilhite had 11 points for Rose Bud (3-15, 1-6).

MANSFIELD 70, MOUNTAINBURG 33 Kaylee Ward ended with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks for Mansfield (16-2, 4-0 2A-4), which won its seventh consecutive game. Natalie Allison scored 15 points, and Kynslee Ward finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Alyson Edwards also added 9 points and 10 rebounds for Mansfield.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 57, SLOAN-HENDRIX 29 Dessie McCarty's 22 points pushed Mount Vernon-Enola (24-3, 8-1 2A-2) past the Lady Greyhounds. A.J. Person had 16 points as well for the Lady Warhawks. Abigail Geoffrion led Sloan-Hendrix (7-16, 2-6) with eight points.

VALLEY SPRINGS 50, ELKINS 45 Tayla Trammell had 13 points in a close call for Valley Springs (19-8, 4-0 3A-1). Camie Moore added 10 points for the Lady Tigers.

WONDERVIEW 60, SCRANTON 24 Alli Pruitt provided 13 points to pad a 36-point pounding for Wonderview (15-8, 5-1 1A-4). Maddie Stovall scored 11 points for the Lady Daredevils.

Today's games

Boys

4A-4

Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle*

3A-3

Rivercrest at Manila

3A-6

LISA Academy North at Episcopal Collegiate

2A-5

Conway Christian at England

2A-6

KIPP Delta at McCrory

Marianna at Carlisle

1A-1E

Mount Judea at Deer

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Ark. School for the Deaf

1A-7

Blevins at Taylor

Mount Ida at Kirby

Nonconference

Caddo Hills at Western Yell County

East Poinsett County at Hoxie*

Gurdon at Camden Harmony Grove*

Kingston at Flippin

Palestine-Wheatley at Augusta

Girls

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann#

Forrest City at Wynne#

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas#

4A-4

Highland at Southside Batesville

3A-3

Harrisburg at Corning#

Piggott at Gosnell#

Rivercrest at Osceola#

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Bay#

Riverside at Marmaduke#

Nonconference

East Poinsett County at Cross County#

*Boys only #Girls only