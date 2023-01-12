High school

BOYS BASKETBALL

VAN BUREN 68, GREENWOOD 31

The Pointers shot out to a big lead in the first quarter and cruised to a big win over Greenwood in their 5A-West home opener on Tuesday night. A pair of three-pointers by Drew Brasuell and one each by Glavine McDonald and Conner Myers helped Van Buren to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter. Greenwood (5-11, 0-2) closed the second quarter with a 9-0 run to trim Van Buren’s lead to 31-19 but Van Buren (10-8, 1-1) answered with 26 points in the third quarter to apply the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule heading into the final quarter with a 57-24 lead. Van Buren had runs of 10-0 and 12-0 in the first quarter, 9-0 in the second quarter, and 11-0 and 15-0 in the third quarter sparked by 12 three-pointers in the game. McDonald scored 19 points with five three-pointers, including three in the third quarter. Brasuell added 15 points, including four treys. Myers scored 13 points and had nine rebounds. Jaxon Cazzell added eight points. Greenwood was led by Dawson Holt and Aiden Kennon with eight points each.

— Leland Barclay

FARMINGTON 96, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 29

Sam Wells and Layne Taylor scored 20 points apiece to lead Farmington past Shiloh Christian. Jaxon Berry added 18 points and 8 rebounds for Farmington, which improved to 21-1 overall and 5-0 in 4A-1 Conference play. Caleb Blakely contributed 8 rebounds and Kaden Hughes 7 boards for the Cardinals, who began the week ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and No. 10 in the boys Overall poll by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

BERRYVILLE 47, GRAVETTE 37

Jake Wilson scored 23 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead Berryville to a 4A-1 Conference victory over host Gravette. The Bobcats trailed 16-12 at halftime but went on a 20-9 run in the third quarter and took a 32-25 lead. Wilson had 13 of Berryville’s 20 points in the third quarter. Rhett Hilger finished with 15 to lead Gravette.

SILOAM SPRINGS 63, ALMA 45

Siloam Springs remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play with a win over Alma on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. The Panthers (10-6, 2-0) led 16-9 after the first quarter and 36-18 at halftime. Alma (3-13, 0-2) cut the lead to 50-37 going into the fourth quarter and trimmed it to single digits in the fourth before Siloam Springs finished on a 9-0 run. Nate Vachon led the Panthers with 20 points, while Levi Fox had 15 and Dalton Newman 12. Easton Boggs led Alma with 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Miles Kendrick had 13.

BERGMAN 78, WEST FORK 37

Bergman exploded for 31 points in the third quarter and earned sole possession of first place in the 3A-1 Conference with a rout at home over West Fork. Walker Patton had 32 points to lead the Panthers (24-4, 4-0), who led 23-14 after one quarter and 42-26 at halftime before the outburst extended their lead to a 73-30 margin. Sawyer Schubert added 18 points for Bergman.

VALLEY SPRINGS 61, ELKINS 59 (OT)

Valley Springs outscored Elkins 8-6 over the extra 4-minute span and claimed a 3A-1 Conference victory over Elkins. The Tigers (16-13, 3-1) led 30-23 at halftime and 42-37 after three quarters, but the Elks outscored Valley Springs 16-11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Elkins then missed a game-winning 3-point attempt and a tip-in that would have sent the game into a second overtime. Maddax Johnson had 20 points for Valley Springs while Nate Helams added

13. Trace Keller led a trio of Elkins players in double figures with 26, followed by Steven Holland with 15 and John Barnett with 10.

LEAD HILL 67, OARK 33

Lead Hill used an 18-6 run in the second quarter to pull away from Oark and take a 1A-1 East Conference road victory. The outburst helped the Tigers turn a five-point lead into a 36-19 halftime margin, then Lead Hill extended that to a 61-33 lead after three quarters. Quintin Sewell had 22 points to lead Lead Hill, while Mason Cain had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Haygan Dotson chipped in 13 points and Jayce Williams 12

OMAHA 75, ALPENA 40

Chase Curtis had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and helped Omaha claim a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Alpena. Curtis helped the Eagles build an early 21-8 lead, then it grew to a 46-22 halftime margin. Briar Whitehurst led Omaha with 22 points, while Keaton Toliver had 14 to pace Alpena.

KINGSTON 81, MOUNT JUDEA 18

Kingston erupted for 31 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 1A-1 East Conference victory over Mount Judea. Canton Clark had 24 points, including 12 in the first quarter, to lead four Yellowjackets in double figures as they build a 55-14 halftime cushion. Ethan Clark and Josh Cooper had 17 points apiece while Colton Clemons chipped in 15, 12 of those coming on four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Kaiden Clayborn had 14 to lead Mount Judea.

CHARLESTON 58, CEDARVILLE 32

Good balance paved the way for Charleston’s fourth victory in as many games Tuesday. Brandon Scott had 21 points and the Tigers rolled past Cedarville in 3A-4 play. Lane Hightower led Cedarville (6-9, 3-1) with 16 points. Also for Charleston, Brevyn Ketter and Reese Merechka had 15 and 12 points, respectively. The Tigers’ Drake Dodson chipped in with 10. Charleston battles Paris Friday.

BOONEVILLE 46, TWO RIVERS 43

Jace Washburn scored 17 points to fuel Booneville to a 46-43 win over Two Rivers, the Bearcats’ first 3A-4 victory of the year. The Gators (3-12, 0-5) have lost nine straight. Booneville’s Colter Fisher added 12 for the winners (5-4, 1-2). The Bearcats led 13-2 to start the game and never relinquished the lead. Diego Casamayor led Two Rivers (3-12, 0-5) with a game-high 18 points.

COUNTY LINE 77, THADEN SCHOOL 30

The County Line Indians didn’t show any hangover from last week’s big win over The New School. Aundrae Milum finished with 21 points and County Line thrashed the Barnstormers, 77-30, for its 27th victory of the season without a loss. Cooper Watson and Trent Johnston added 17 and 16 for the Indians (27-0, 5-0).

LAVACA 62, HECTOR 19

How much better is Lavaca than the rest of the field in the 2A-4 The Arrows beat second place Hector Tuesday by 43 points. Andrew Johnson scored 21 points to pace the winners to the victory. Lavaca is 16-4 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the 2A-4-West. Jetson Wagner added 10 points for the winners.

PARIS 47, HACKETT 42

Sam Muldrow scored 18 points and the Paris Eagles held off Hackett, 47-42, Tuesday for its fifth conference victory in as many games. The Eagles’ Jesse Wells added 18 for the Eagles (10-5, 5-0). Eli Slavens led Hackett (6-7, 1-4) with 18 points. The junior is averaging 19.2 points per game. Hackett sophomore Hayden Foster added 15 points.

MULBERRY 69, DECATUR 32

Brycen Marvin scored 18 points and John Henslee added 16 to pace Mulberry to a 69-32 win over Decatur in 1A-1-West play. Mulberry’s Jacob Morrow finished with nine. The Yellowjackets travel to County Line Friday.

POTTSVILLE 65, CLARKSVILLE 50

Landon Stanley and Landon Martin combined for 37 points to help power Pottsville to a 65-50 win over Clarksville in 4A-4 play. Braxton Payne led the Panthers (2-16, 2-7) with 18 points. Luke Siebenmorgan and Gage Reed added nine and eight, respectively. The Panthers’ Jeremiah Estep and Kaden Martinez added six apiece.

MANSFIELD 58, MOUNTAINBURG 47

Clint Stovall and Daniel Burton combined for 33 points, and Zach Hayslip scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Mansfield to a 58-47 win over Mountainburg in 2A-4 play. Travis Tobey had six points for the Tigers ( 8-8, 3-2). Mansfield’s Samuel Burton and Cole Kindle had three points each, and Peyton Martin and Drew Elmore scored two apiece.

HUNTSVILLE 63, GENTRY 27

The Eagles remained unbeaten in the 4A-1 Conference in a big win Tuesday night. Kobe Ogden led the way for Huntsville (11-6, 5-0) with 15 points. Mason Davidson and Troy Lambert scored 11 points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GREENWOOD 60, VAN BUREN 28

The Lady Bulldogs led 15-4 after a quarter and 32-11 at the half before a 24-0 advantage in the third quarter invoked the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule. Greenwood (15-2, 2-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, hit its first seven shots in the third quarter, finished nine-of-12 from the floor and forced 11 turnovers in the quarter. Brooklyn Woolsey and Anna Trusty swished treys to open the third quarter. Trusty, who joined the 1,000-point club in her career as a junior last week, led Greenwood with 16 points and had five steals. Madi Cartwright added 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Izzy Smith scored 10 points off the bench. Woolsey had nine points. Camryn Schmidt had seven points and seven rebounds for Van Buren (9-8, 1-1), and Aspen Cone also had seven points.

— Leland Barclay

MOUNTAIN HOME 57, HARRISON 43

Mountain Home established an early lead and Harrison never recovered as the Lady Goblins dropped a 5A-West decision. The Lady Bombers led 14-8 after one quarter and 29-22 at halftime. Harrison did pull within 39-34 to close out the third quarter, but Mountain Home outscored the Lady Goblins 18-9 over the final 8 minutes. Clare Barger had 17 points for Harrison, followed by Brooklyn Mitchell with 16.

FARMINGTON 57, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 26

Farmington raced to leads of 18-8 and 31-13 in the first half to defeat Shiloh Christian. Jenna Lawrence led the way with 26 points for Farmington, which improved to 19-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Marin Adams added 11 and Zoey Bershers 10 for the Lady Cardinals.

SILOAM SPRINGS 56, ALMA 31

Emily Keehn scored a career-high 21 points and Brooke Ross added 12 as Siloam Springs (9-7, 2-0) defeated Alma (5-9, 1-1) in a 5A-West Conference game Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Siloam Springs led 19-13 after the first quarter and 35-23 at halftime. The Lady Panthers outscored Alma 17-2 in the third quarter and led as many as 31 points in the fourth. Daimya Parker and Zoey Kimes each had six points to lead Alma.

GRAVETTE 70, BERRYVILLE 22

Brooke Handle led four Gravette players in double figures with 18 points, and the Lady Lions rolled to a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Berryville. Gravette jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, and that quickly grew to a 41-10 margin by halftime. Keeley Elsea added 16 points for the Lady Lions, followed by Alexa Parker with 13 and Dalacie Wishon with 10. Hannah Youngblood had 7 for Berryville.

ALPENA 50, OMAHA 34

Laini Block and Katherine Rodas scored 16 points apiece to lead Alpena to a 1A-1 East Conference victory at home over Omaha. The Lady Leopards held a 15-8 lead after one quarter, then stretched it out to 30-15 at halftime and 39-23 after three quarters. Katelyn Rogers had 12 points for the Lady Eagles.

MANSFIELD 70, MOUNTAINBURG 33

Kaylee Ward and Natalie Allison scored 15 points to power the Mansfield Lady Tigers to a win over Mountainburg in 2A-4 play Tuesday. Ward had 11 rebounds and four blocks, too. Allison dished out four assists. Also for the Tigers (16-2, 4-0), Kynslee Ward added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alyson Edwards finished with nine points and 10 boards. Mansfield will carry a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s game with Johnson County Westside. Kailey France and Bryley Thomas finished with eight points each for the Dragons (11-6, 2-3). Mountainburg’s Addy Brooks added seven points.

BOONEVILLE 55, TWO RIVERS 29

Karmen Kent scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Booneville to a rout of Two Rivers in 3A-4 play. Leigh Swint and Carah Miller combined for 21 points and 11 boards for the winners, now 3-0 in league play. Swint went for 11 points and six boards. Booneville (7-4) has won six of seven games overall. Linley Garrett added six points and 12 rebounds. Emilee Akin led Two Rivers (7-8, 1-4) with 10 pints

LAMAR 61, MAUMELLE CHARTER 15

Lamar scored 30 first-quarter points and coasted to a win over Maumelle Charter School Tuesday in 3A-5 play. Kori Sanders led the winners (14-2, 5-0) with 13 points.

PARIS 43, HACKETT 38

Annabelle Perry scored 20 points to help lead Paris to a win over Hackett in 3A-4 play. Jayden Wells added 15 for the winners (9-10, 3-2). Mackenzie Mendenhall led the Lady Hornets (7-5, 2-2) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alona Rothwell added 12 points and nine boards, and Teonna Best scored nine points and dished out eight assists.

OZARK 42, FOUNTAIN LAKE 31

Briley Burns and Anna Woolsey combined for 30 points to power Ozark to a win over Fountain Lake in 4A-4 play. Burns led the winners with 19 points. The Lady Hillbillies have won six of their last seven games. The Lady Hillbillies (8-10, 2-4) host Waldron Jan. 16.

HECTOR 58, LAVACA 36

The Lavaca Lady Golden Arrows dropped a 58-36 decision to Hector Tuesday in 2A-4 play. Katie May led the Arrows (12-7, 3-2) with nine points. Madison Proctor added eight. Lavaca plays Western Yell County Friday.

THADEN SCHOOL 54, COUNTY LINE 27

The Thaden Barnstormers doubled up County Line Friday or their sixth straight victory. Jayleigh Smith led the Lady Indians with 15 points.

MULBERRY 10, DECATUR 0 (FORFEIT)

The Mulberry Lady Yellowjackets were awarded a 10-0 victory over short-handed Decatur Tuesday, extending Mulberry’s record to 12-11 overall and 5-1 in the 1A-1-West. Mulberry will host County Line Friday.

JASPER 69, DEER 23

The Lady Pirates scored 31 first-quarter points and rolled to a mercy-rule win Tuesday. Aubrey Henderson and Neila Fowler scored 13 points each to lead Jasper (15-9, 7-0). All 10 players scored for the Lady Pirates in the win. Ila Casey scored 7 for Deer.

Scores

Boys

4A-4

Forrest City 58, Southside Batesville 41

Nonconference

Jonesboro 51, Vilonia 42

Girls

2A-1

Greenland 26, Eureka Springs 25

Tournaments

Kell Classic

At Swifton

Boys

Rector 65, Marmaduke 48

Bay 55, Tuckerman 51

Girls

Mammoth Spring 69, Pangburn 37

Tuckerman 38, Riverside 29

Today's games

Boys

4A-4

Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle*

3A-3

Rivercrest at Manila

3A-6

LISA Academy North at Episcopal Collegiate

2A-5

Conway Christian at England

2A-6

KIPP Delta at McCrory

Marianna at Carlisle

1A-1E

Mount Judea at Deer

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Ark. School for the Deaf

1A-7

Blevins at Taylor

Mount Ida at Kirby

Nonconference

Caddo Hills at Western Yell County

East Poinsett County at Hoxie*

Gurdon at Camden Harmony Grove*

Kingston at Flippin

Palestine-Wheatley at Augusta

Girls

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann#

Forrest City at Wynne#

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas#

4A-4

Highland at Southside Batesville

3A-3

Harrisburg at Corning#

Piggott at Gosnell#

Rivercrest at Osceola#

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Bay#

Riverside at Marmaduke#

Nonconference

East Poinsett County at Cross County#

*Boys only #Girls only



