Hot Springs police chief resigns to take undisclosed job

Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond has tendered his resignation, effective Jan. 27, City Manager Bill Burrough confirmed Thursday.

He said Chapmond is taking another job. He couldn't disclose where, but he said an announcement could come as early as Friday. Burrough said he'll begin the search for a new chief next week and name an interim chief before Chapmond's resignation takes effect.

"I have confidence in our police department and staff," he said. "This is truly a loss for our community. I wish Chief Chapmond much success in his new endeavors."

Chapmond couldn't be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. He was hired in June 2020 to succeed former Chief Jason Stachey, who retired in May of that year. Chapmond served as Stachey's assistant chief before becoming chief of the police department in Bluffton, S.C., in the summer of 2018.

He was a 22-year veteran of the Hot Springs Police Department before he left for South Carolina.



