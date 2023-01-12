Hot Springs police say man arrested after standoff had tried to shoot girlfriend twice







A Hot Springs man arrested Tuesday after a four-hour standoff with Hot Springs police that prompted "soft lockdowns" at area schools allegedly tried twice to shoot his live-in girlfriend with a handgun, but it didn't fire either time, according to a police report.

Jerome Burns, 52, of 410 Woodlawn Ave., who is a felon, was taken into custody at his residence shortly after noon and charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and aggravated assault on a family or household member, punishable by up to six years, and a misdemeanor count of violation of a no-contact order, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Burns was being held on a zero bond and was set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

A court order barring him from contact with his girlfriend had been issued by Judge Joe Graham on Nov. 14 and the affidavit notes Burns is also a felon, having been convicted on April 2, 2013, in Washington County of first-degree criminal mischief and sentenced to six years' probation, which prohibits him from owning or possessing any firearms.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, HSPD Cpl. Mark Wilson responded to 410 Woodlawn regarding an assault. He made contact with a female, who stated her live-in boyfriend, identified as Burns, had become angry and pulled a handgun on her.

She said he pointed the gun at her and asked, "Do you remember this?" and then pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. She ran outside at that point, but Burns chased her.

As she was running across Woodlawn, she fell and then Burns allegedly approached her, stood over her, pointed the gun at her again and pulled the trigger. The gun failed to fire again and the female was able to get up and run across the street to a neighbor's yard.

Two witnesses, a man and woman, told police they saw the victim on the ground with Burns pointing a gun at her and noted he pulled the trigger.

When officers first arrived, they saw Burns run back into the residence at 410 Woodlawn. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the HSPD SWAT team responded to that location.

After a four-hour standoff during which officers tried to coax Burns out using their public address systems and later deployed tear gas into the residence to no avail, Burns was located inside by SWAT team members and taken into custody.

A Springfield 911 handgun was allegedly found inside the residence behind a sofa in the living room.

Shortly after the standoff began, Oaklawn STEM Magnet, Park Magnet, and Main Street Visual & Performing Arts Magnet schools were all put under "a soft lockdown" which was lifted at 12:20 p.m. after Burns' arrest.

Jerome Burns - Submitted photo











