House approves abortion-related measures

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans are taking early action on abortion with their new majority, approving two measures Wednesday that make clear they want further restraints after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to abortion last year.

The new GOP-led House passed one resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities, including crisis pregnancy centers, and a separate bill that would impose new penalties if a doctor refused to care for an infant born alive after an abortion attempt.

Neither is expected to pass the Democratic-led Senate, but Republicans said they were making good on promises to address the issue along with other legislative priorities in the first days in power.

"You don't have freedom, true liberty, unless government protects your most fundamental right, your right to live," said new House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who led debate on the measures.

Abortion has proved politically tricky for Republicans since the June Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade after almost 50 years and allowed states to enact near or total bans on abortion. While some Republicans have pushed to expand on the ruling with a national ban -- or a compromise ban that would limit abortions after a certain point -- many Republicans have rejected that option.

A July AP-NORC poll showed Republicans are largely opposed to allowing abortion "for any reason" and after 15 weeks into a pregnancy. But only 16% of Republicans polled say abortion generally should be "illegal in all cases," and a majority, 56%, say their state should generally allow abortion six weeks into a pregnancy. According to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the midterm electorate, 61% of all voters said they were in favor of a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.

The national sentiment has made some Republicans wary of the party's traditional full-throated opposition to abortion rights.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who says she is opposed to abortion, said she believes the early push on the issue is misguided. She said she believes the majority of voters in her swing district opposed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

"This is probably not the way to start off the week," Mace told MSNBC.

Republicans supporting the two measures took pains not to connect them with overturning Roe, emphasizing that they were narrowly focused.

"I want to be absolutely clear that this bill has nothing to do with the Supreme Court decision," said Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner, the Republican sponsor of the bill.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said the measures passed Wednesday reflect what Republicans see as immediate abortion priorities. House Republicans still "need to have a discussion" about more wholesale changes, namely an abortion ban, he said.

Loudermilk said he thinks the issue should be left to the states for now, "otherwise we start muddying the waters again."

Emboldened by public opposition to the Supreme Court decision, Democrats enthusiastically opposed the measures, predicting that Republicans were only laying the groundwork for a national ban.

"The differences between our side of the aisle and their side of the aisle couldn't be any clearer," said Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

In other developments:

• Illinois lawmakers approved a measure to protect health care patients seeking gender-affirming or reproductive care from providers that were out of state. Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker supports the bill, and joins fellow Democratic governors in Colorado, North Carolina and Hawaii in taking steps to try and protect abortion rights in their respective states. It would also protect the Illinois licenses of health care providers licensed in multiple states who provide treatment legal in Illinois but which might cost them their license in a state where it's not.

• Alabama's attorney general said that women who take pills to induce abortion would be at risk of being prosecuted, citing a law that had been passed to protect children from meth lab fumes. Under the "chemical endangerement of a child statute" that goes with the Human Life Protection Act in the state, Steve Marshall said that anyone who prescribes abortion pills in Alabama does so "at their own peril." This comes after the Food and Drug Administration moved to allow retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills in states where the procedure is legal.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Hannah Fingerhut, Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro and Claire Savage of The Associated Press and by Ellen Francis, Perry Stein, Frances Stead Sellers and Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with members of the press as he walks to the House floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



FILE - Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2021. Texas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for the first legislative session since a statewide abortion ban took effect, and access to birth control for minors is likely to command fresh attention. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)



FILE - Demonstrators turn out for "Ohio March for Life" to support ending abortion access in Ohio at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2022. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Ohio's attorney general asked the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in on the future of the state's near-ban on abortions, despite arguing less than six months ago that the same court lacked jurisdiction to determine the paused law's constitutionality. (Barbara Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

