• Joseph Eskenazi of California said "it feels great" as flag-waving admirers gathered at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to greet the oldest living survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as he marked his 105th birthday.

• Karen Carter Peterson, a former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate, admitted "people trusted me and I breached that trust" as she was sentenced to 22 months in prison for taking $140,000 from her reelection campaign and the party to support her casino gambling habit.

• Toni Johnson, election commissioner of Hinds County, Miss., might avoid prison time in a plea deal after agreeing to resign and admitting she diverted pandemic relief money, including spending some on two 85-inch televisions.

• Andrew Bridgen, a British lawmaker, was suspended by his Conservative Party for spreading misinformation about covid-19 vaccines and comparing the inoculations to the Holocaust.

• Ned Pillersdorf, a Kentucky lawyer, said "the sun is shining in Appalachia today" as the federal government decided that 500 former clients of an imprisoned attorney who falsified medical records in a Social Security scam can request new hearings over their lost disability benefits.

• Aurelien Michel, a French national who lives in the United Arab Emirates, was charged by U.S. prosecutors with defrauding buyers of his "Mutant Ape Planet" NFTs, alleging that he duped investors out of $2.9 million in cryptocurrency before being arrested at a New York airport.

• Arturo Ciau Puc, an activist with a Mexican farm group, said, "Just because we are Indigenous doesn't mean we should be treated like second-class citizens," as hundreds of handicraft vendors blocked access roads to Mayan ruins because their access is limited and they're prohibited from speaking Maya.

• Anne Lopez, Hawaii's new attorney general, said two dozen people, mostly native Hawaiian elders, will not be prosecuted further for blocking a road to prevent the construction of a telescope on a mountain summit that many of their people consider sacred, with the governor concurring.

• Nathaniel Ledbetter, a Republican state representative in Alabama, was sworn in as speaker of the House on a single vote, 102-0, as Democrats concurred with the majority party's selection.