Indianapolis fire injures man, 4 kids

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and took them to hospitals Tuesday, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

The fire started on a couch late Monday in an apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, she said, and the victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned.

“We are just hoping for the best, and hoping that these little ones and the adults that are in that apartment can survive what they dealt with tonight,” she said.

The man is the father of two of the victims, 1- and 3-year-old girls, WISH-TV reported.