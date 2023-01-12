Library to renovate space for creative arts, hobbies

Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System Director Ricky Williams has planned some new and exciting projects in 2023, while old plans also see some movement.

Williams, who assumed his present role in 2021, said this year's attractions will cater more toward teens and young adults, a generation he says doesn't utilize the public library as much.

An unused area on the first floor will be transformed into a megaspace.

"It has temporarily been transformed into a study area," Williams said. "By late spring it will have received a total transformation."

Williams said the space will house a 3D printer, a sewing machine, adult gaming, a laser cutter for crafts, a vinyl printer and press to make T-shirts and garments.

"The library needed another space for people to come in and be creative," he said. "Kids can come in and make their homecoming T-shirt or use the laser cutter to make key chains, desk ornaments and signs."

He said the cost will be minimal for materials like vinyl but hopes to have sponsors and donations from those who can help cover the cost.

Williams said the popularity of the free recording studio has inspired him to offer more to the community to enhance their creative efforts.

"The recording studio is heavily used. I had an artist who uses our free music studio come in and shoot his music video also," Williams said. "We have a small green screen and he also used other areas of our location for his video."

Williams said part of the transformation will be a 10- to 12-foot studio for video and photography.

Williams believes these added additions will bring the exposure the library needs to attract teens and young adults to the library.

Old projects that were underway in 2021 and 2022 are planned to be completed this year, according to Williams. He said there have been substantial delays.

One of the pressing delays was the inoperable elevator.

"I know it has been an inconvenience because we have been having problems with the elevator for over a year," said Williams. "The company over the elevator just couldn't get it repaired, so the board approved to get a new elevator."

Another project expected to be completed is the library's café. Currently it has a few snacks and drink vending machines.

In 2021, Williams visited other libraries after several requests from those who frequent the Jefferson County Library inquired why they didn't get the café that they were promised.

"People asked for a café. I want to give them a café," said Williams in a prior interview. "It didn't happen the first time. That's my goal to make that area look more like a café, and I'm going to accomplish that."

Something else that didn't happen the first time was the complete design of the interior structure. Williams said there is some work still to be done and has had engineers on site the past year.

He said in the children's area upstairs, he wants to add some insulation or a drop ceiling. The problem, he said, is that when it rains, "the noise is at a level we aren't happy with."

Williams also wants to lay carpet in the same area to help with the noise and make it a more comfortable atmosphere for the children who sit on the floor to read and play.

Williams said he plans to do some type of renovation at all of the Jefferson County Library locations including replacing some of the older furniture with new and modern pieces and installing digital sign marquees.

"We strive to increase programming based on what the city is interested in," Williams said. "From literacy to STEM projects for our youth, we also want to assist the schools in any way."

Programs offered throughout the library can be found on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PBJCLS.