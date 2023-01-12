LR temporarily halts yard waste pickup

The Little Rock Public Works Department has temporarily suspended yard waste collection because of a shortage of trucks, according to a news release the city issued on Wednesday.

The trucks that are in service are being used to run garbage routes, the city said.

“The City’s Fleet Services Department is working to get additional trucks back on the road as soon as possible once repairs are made,” the release said. “The City will update residents when the normal yard waste pickup schedule resumes and will provide notice of when delayed routes will be covered.”



