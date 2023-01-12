Police beat: Memphian faces gun, drug charges

Memphian faces gun, drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested a Memphis man after a gun and drugs were found in his vehicle during a search, according to an arrest report.

An officer was called to the Arkansas Parole Board office at 1302 Pike Ave. to search the vehicle of 26-year-old Perry Miller. The search turned up a gun, suspected marijuana and a scale in the vehicle, according to the report.

Miller is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and misdemeanors for drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.