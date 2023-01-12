



• Britain's Princess Anne ignored the controversy surrounding her nephew Prince Harry and carried on with her royal duties Wednesday by visiting British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on the ethnically divided island of Cyprus. The princess, who is King Charles III's sister and the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was to meet with members of the Royal Logistic Corps, the army unit of which she serves as colonel-in-chief, to recognize their service to one of the U.N.'s longest-serving peacekeeping forces. The peacekeepers invited Anne to visit and planned to give her a tour of a section of the U.N.-controlled buffer zone separating the nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north from the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south. The princess, 72, was also to lay a wreath at a cemetery where many Commonwealth soldiers who died in conflicts including both world wars are buried. The visit came the day after Prince Harry's ghostwritten memoir "Spare" went on sale around the world. The book exposes bitter divisions in the House of Windsor. Earlier Wednesday, Anne met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. They discussed climate issues, the energy crisis spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine and efforts to restart talks to reunify Cyprus, the government said. Anastasiades gave the princess a silver copy of a cup from the 4th century B.C. and a photo album of Cypriots who volunteered to fight with British forces during World War II. Anne reciprocated with a portrait of herself.

• A court in Bucharest, Romania, has rejected an appeal by the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate against asset seizures by prosecutors who are investigating him on charges of being part of an organized crime group and human trafficking, an official said Wednesday. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4½ million Twitter followers, was detained last month along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. On Tuesday, a court upheld a judge's move to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. In a hearing Wednesday, Tate lost an appeal that challenged prosecutors' seizure of assets, including properties and a fleet of luxury cars, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for the Romanian organized crime agency. The court "decided that the seizures are legal and (that) the goods remain at our disposal," she said. Prosecutors have seized 15 luxury cars, at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers, and more than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to them. If prosecutors can prove the Tates gained money through human trafficking, Bolla said the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims.

Britain's Princess Anne leaves the presidential palace after a meeting with Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Princess Anne visited British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades and Britain's Princess Anne, left, talk after their meeting at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Princess Anne visited British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



Andrew Tate (left) carries a Quran as he and his brother Tristan are escorted to court Tuesday in Bucharest, Romania. (AP/Alexandru Dobre)





