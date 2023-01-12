New York gun law in place for time being

WASHINGTON -- New York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from "sensitive places" including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.

The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.

The appeals court hasn't finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future.

In a two-paragraph statement that accompanied the court's order, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the New York law at issue in the case "presents novel and serious questions." But Alito, writing for himself and fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, said they understood the court's decision not to intervene now "to reflect respect" for the appeals court's "procedures in managing its own docket, rather than expressing any view on the merits of the case."

They said the court's decision to defer to the 2nd Circuit for now should not be seen as "expressing any view" on the merits of the case, and encouraged those challenging the law to return to the high court if the appeals court does not expedite its review, as it has in other challenges.

The challengers say the appeals court order had the effect of "indefinitely suspending the protections afforded New Yorkers by the Second Amendment and affirmed by this Court in Bruen."

Their brief, which quoted extensively from a news conference that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gave after the court's ruling in Bruen, said the new law was not an attempt to comply with the court's June ruling, but to defy it.

"We are not going to cede our rights that easily, despite the best efforts of the politicized Supreme Court," Hochul said then.

The brief, filed by a group of citizens, said the Supreme Court should block the law to ensure the decision it delivered in June was meaningful.

"Applicants, along with countless others like them, are being irreparably harmed each day this patently unconstitutional law remains in place, eviscerating the right of ordinary, law-abiding New Yorkers to carry firearms in public for self-defense," the brief said. "Additionally, this case presents issues of national importance with respect to states that enact laws in explicit defiance of this court's decisions."

The law, enacted in July, requires people seeking gun licenses to show that they have "good moral character" and bans guns in many public locations. In addition, the law bans guns on private property unless the owner consents to their presence.

Six New Yorkers, backed by a gun rights group, challenged the law in the case brought to the Supreme Court, saying it violated the Second Amendment and flouted the court's decision in June in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The group that filed the suit, Gun Owners of America, calls itself the "'no compromise' gun lobby."

In the Bruen decision, a six-justice majority struck down a law that required people seeking a license to carry a handgun in public to demonstrate that they had a "proper cause." The Second Amendment, Thomas wrote for the majority, protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home." The gun law, he wrote, gave local officials too much discretion and placed an intolerable burden on Second Amendment rights.

"The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not 'a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,' " Thomas wrote, referring to a previous Supreme Court ruling. "We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need."

He said judges should not weigh a law's burden on the Second Amendment right and the strength of the state's interest in imposing the challenge. Instead, "the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation," Thomas wrote.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, wrote that laws that used objective criteria in deciding who is entitled to carry guns in public remained presumptively constitutional. States were generally free to require, he wrote, "fingerprinting, a background check, a mental health records check, and training in firearms handling and in laws regarding the use of force."

In a statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cheered the court's action.

"I'm pleased that this Supreme Court order will allow us to continue enforcing the gun laws we put in place to do just that. We believe that these thoughtful, sensible regulations will help to prevent gun violence," she said.

The law's challengers, meanwhile, underscored that their efforts would continue. In a statement, Gun Owners of America Senior Vice President Erich Pratt said that while his group had "hoped for immediate relief" they found Alito's statement "incredibly reassuring" and "look forward to continuing the fight against New York's draconian law."

New York lawmakers rewrote the state's handgun laws over the summer after a June Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York's old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. The ruling said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, invalidating the New York law, which required people to show a specific need to get a license to carry a gun outside the home. The ruling was a major expansion of gun rights nationwide and resulted in challenges to other, similar state laws.

The new law New York passed in the wake of the ruling broadly expanded who can get a license to carry a handgun, but it increased training requirements for applicants and required people seeking a license to provide more information including a list of their social media accounts. Applicants for a license must also demonstrate "good moral character." Beyond that, the law included a long list of "sensitive places" where firearms are banned, among them: schools, playgrounds, places of worship, entertainment venues, places that serve alcohol and Times Square.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby, however, declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction barring certain provisions' enforcement. For example, Suddaby blocked portions of the law requiring applicants for a concealed-carry license to show "good moral character" and to hand over information about their social media accounts. He also blocked parts of the law barring guns from theaters, parks, zoos and places where alcohol is served.

His decision kept in place, however, provisions barring guns at schools and playgrounds, among other things, because of historical support for those restrictions. He also kept in place the ban on guns in Times Square.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York put Suddaby's ruling on hold while an appeal moved forward. The plaintiffs then asked the Supreme Court to step in.

The new law's "good moral character" requirement, the plaintiffs wrote, "is no less subject to the unbridled discretion of licensing officials and makes the licensing process even more difficult than before." And its ban of guns in sensitive places, they wrote, encompasses almost the entire state.

The new law, they wrote, "was designed not as a public safety measure, but rather a political statement demonstrating New York's contempt for this court's Bruen decision."

In response, lawyers for the state urged the Supreme Court to leave the new law in place while legal challenges moved forward.

The state's brief said the plaintiffs had not suffered the sort of injury that gave them standing to sue, noting that five of them had licenses to carry guns and that the sixth had not tried to secure a license.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press, Adam Liptak of The New York Times and Robert Barnes of The Washington Post.