NEWS IN BRIEF

Tyson plans to add 400 jobs in Illinois

Tyson Foods is adding 400 workers to its Caseyville, Ill., plant, the company said Wednesday.

The plant, located on the state’s western border near St. Louis, makes snack and breakfast items under the Hillshire Farms and Jimmy Dean brands. The jobs are being added as part of the $180 million expansion currently underway.

The additions to the plant include an additional 270,000 square feet with seven new production lines. The extra space will be used to increase automated warehousing and robotics, according to a release.

The plant currently employs about 300 workers. Springdale-based Tyson plans to hire 250 workers by September to work four production lines with 150 expected to be added when the final three production lines are ready.

The plant expansion began in August and is projected to be complete in late 2024.

Tyson shares closed at $65.82, up 24 cents or less than 1% in trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $59.38 and as high as $100.72 over the past year.

— John Magsam

Brinkley set to host session on soybeans

The Arkansas Soybean Association is set to host its annual business session and seminar on Jan. 25 at the Brinkley Convention Center at 1501 Weatherby Drive.

Registration at the event site will begin at 8:30 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and will end with lunch provided by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and other sponsors.

Speakers at the event will include Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Extension Economist Hunter Biram and Soybean Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek.

There will also be a panel discussion about work toward the reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill, with representatives from U.S. Sen. John Boozman and U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford’s offices; topics will include crop insurance and commodity program updates, supply chain obstacles and opportunities, as well as an update on agriculture in Arkansas.

The public is invited to attend the event. For more information, contact the Arkansas Soybean Association office at (501) 666-1418 or email swsoy@aristotle.net.

— Cristina LaRue

Index jumps 19.11 to close at 804.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 804.56, up 19.11.

“Equities advanced through the session as investors remained optimistic ahead of monthly CPI data due for release [this] morning which is expected to show moderating inflation,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.