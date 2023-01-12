Putin's War is coming up on its first anniversary. What is the traditional gift for a first anniversary? Paper? Or a paper tiger?

Notes on the war, as dispatches continue to come in from the front:

• Artillery has always been a big part of the Russian war game, even when there was such a thing as the USSR. Whereas the NATO (and American) way of using artillery was pinpoint strikes and accuracy, the use of foreign observers in the field, and grid coordinates to take out specific targets, the Russians had a different way of seeing things: Their artillery philosophy was to destroy whole grid squares by using massive amounts of artillery shells. They'd eventually get to the target. Or at least that was the thinking.

Putin's troops have been doing that in Ukraine for the better part of a year. Until recently.

Reports say Russian artillery fire is down "dramatically" as of late and, according to CNN, the artillery usage is down "in some places by as much as 75 percent."

Western spooks are trying to figure out why. Some think the Russian supply is low, which might explain Moscow's reaching out to Iran for certain supplies: "The rationing of ammunition and lower rate of fire appears to be a departure from Russian military doctrine, which traditionally calls for the heavy bombardment of a target area with massive artillery fire and rocket fire. That strategy played out in cities like Mariupol and Melitopol as Russian forces used the punishing strikes to drive slow, brutal advances in Ukraine."

Since the Russians pushed back against the German Army in the Second World Catastrophe, artillery has been one of the top weapons used on the Russian steppes. That the Russians--the Russians!--might be running low on shells is another sign that Vlad the Impaler didn't have this whole thing thought out.

• Last month, a military type in the United States let it slip to the press that the Russians were using 40-year-old artillery shells in the war. Artillery shells aren't exactly smart weapons that need upgrades, are they? But using ammo that was put together by Soviet hands as Yuri Andropov stockpiled weapons to use against Ronald Reagan's troops says a lot about current Russian ability.

• The government of the United States has invited Ukrainian soldiers to train on these shores, especially since it's easier to train on a nice, flat, mostly quiet Army base than in a war zone. The Ukrainians have been given Patriot missile systems, but they need better training on the equipment.

The Pentagon confirmed this week that somewhere between 90 and 100 Ukrainian soldiers will come here to get time on the advanced systems.

Where will the Ukrainians go? Fort Sill, Okla., where the artillery school is.

To our Ukrainian allies, we'd say: Bring bug juice to keep the sand fleas off. Keep an eye out for scorpions. And you'll have to manage for your own entertainment. Just ask anybody who served in the Arkansas National Guard, and went to basic training at Fort Sill, what Lawton, Okla., is like.