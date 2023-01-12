N.Y. Republicans tell Santos to resign; he refuses





NEW YORK -- State and local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

"His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives," Joseph Cairo Jr., chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, said at a news conference. "He's not welcome here at Republican headquarters."

Santos, swarmed by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, flatly rejected the call to resign, saying, "I will not."

The call was an extraordinary rebuke of the freshman congressman whose election months ago flipped a Democratic-held House seat and was initially one of the GOP's highlights of the November election.

The denunciation by local Republicans also amps up the pressure on Republicans in Congress to rebuke or sideline Santos.

Cairo and other Republicans said Santos deceived voters and the local GOP in Long Island's Nassau County, and they were particularly incensed by his lies about having Jewish ancestry.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, another Republican newly elected to represent Long Island, spoke at the news conference via video from Washington and joined Cairo's call for his colleague's resignation.

"George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign," D'Esposito said.

The state Republican Party joined the call a few hours later, with chair Nick Langworthy saying in a statement that it was clear Santos "cannot be an effective representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership."

The state and local parties have no mechanism to remove Santos from office. He was sworn in to the U.S. House last week representing New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Santos reiterated his refusal in a post on Twitter later Wednesday.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!"

The resignation calls come a day after two Democrats from New York asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, in a letter to the committee, said Santos also failed to file "timely, accurate and complete" financial disclosure reports and the reports he did file are "sparse and perplexing."

Information for this article was contributed by Ashley Thomas of The Associated Press.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs after attending a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., are sworn in by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., as members of the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)





