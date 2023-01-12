BASEBALL Correa deal sticks this time

Carlos Correa passed his physical exam in Minnesota and signed a $200 million, six-year contract Wednesday to return to the Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free agent negotiations in baseball history after the false starts with San Francisco and the New York Mets. The contract could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a unique deal the Twins assembled to jump back in contention. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, credited Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey for patiently continuing to communicate. Agreements with the Giants and Mets dissolved over concerns by those clubs about the long-term viability of his lower right leg. Correa broke a bone near his ankle sliding into third base as a minor leaguer in 2014, and he had a metal plate inserted for extra support in the surgical repair. Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants. That was called off hours before it was set to begin. Correa then agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, who also raised concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical.

SS Rojas to Dodgers

The Miami Marlins have traded shortstop Miguel Rojas back to his original team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday night. The Marlins are getting infield prospect Jacob Amaya in the trade. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas batted only .236 last year, but made seven errors in 531 chances at shortstop.

Veteran Cruz to Padres

Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. Cruz, 42, is expected to platoon at DH with 37-year-old lefty hitter Matt Carpenter, who signed a one-year deal with the Padres last month. Cruz is a seven-time All-Star and has 459 career home runs in 18 seasons.

FOOTBALL Ravens extend Smith

The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch. Smith played the first eight games for Chicago before being dealt to the Ravens. Since the trade, Baltimore has allowed just 14.7 points per game.

Source: Jets to fire OC

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur’s future with the team was uncertain after quarterback Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was among the worst in the NFL for two straight years.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS NCAA to increase coaches

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to eliminate the voluntary coach designation and increase the number of coaches allowed in baseball, softball, ice hockey and men’s and women’s basketball. The council also voted to eliminate standardized test score requirements for immediate eligibility for incoming freshman athletes and to update the guidelines for a transfer waiver. The council met during the NCAA convention, which runs through Friday. The council’s decisions do not become official until the Division I Board of Directors reviews them, but would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. The changes will allow Division I baseball, softball and ice hockey teams to have four full-time coaches instead of three. Basketball coaching staffs can increase by two, though the two additional coaches will not be permitted to recruit off-campus. In football, the council recommended redefining the graduate assistant positions and capping the number of years an individual can serve in the role at three.