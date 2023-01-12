Osborne of Arkansas' parks department chosen to lead Division of Environmental Quality

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday appointed Caleb Osborne, a top official with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, as director of the state Division of Environmental Quality.

“From the free-flowing waters of the Buffalo River to the rolling hills of the Ozark Mountains, Arkansas is proud to be the Natural State and enjoy clean air, land, and water,” Sanders said in a news release. “We must continue to responsibly protect these precious resources — which is why I am proud to be appointing Caleb Osborne to serve as DEQ director and chief administrator of environment."

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality is an agency within the state Department of Energy and Environment that enforces state environmental laws.

Before his appointment, Osborne served as chief of staff for the state Parks, Heritage and Tourism Department. He had previously served as associate director for the Office of Water Quality within the Division of Environmental Quality, and he has worked on energy and environmental policy at the federal and state levels.

"Having known Caleb for several years, I am excited to work closely with him in his new role as the [Division of Environmental Quality] Director and Chief Administrator of Environment," said Shane Khoury, newly appointed secretary of the Energy and Environment Department, in the news release. "With his tremendous experience and breadth of knowledge, I am confident that he will be an invaluable asset to the Department of Energy and Environment and play an integral role in protecting our environment for the well-being of all Arkansans while promoting economic and resource development.”

Osborne, a native Arkansan, graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in political science. He received a law degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and a master's degree in public administration from Texas A&M University.

"The Division of Environmental Quality plays a crucial role in maintaining the beautiful natural environment and precious resources that make Arkansas the Natural State,” Osborne said in the release. “I am grateful to Governor Sanders for giving me the opportunity to join with Secretary Khoury and the talented team at E&E in the vital work of protecting and enhancing our environment in a manner that promotes a vibrant economy and provides an exceptional quality of life for all Arkansans."