Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 12, 1923

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Good roads and large trucks have revolutionized the stave industry of this section. Formerly this place was too far from the timber to allow stave mills to operate at a profit here. Under the new order two big mills, the Mount Olive and the Mabry, are running steadily. The timber is worked into stave bolts in the woods and the bolts are trucked to the mills at this place. Many are brought from as far as 20 miles.

50 years ago

Jan. 12, 1973

CONWAY -- The Conway Corporation, lessee of the city-owned electric and water plants, will provide an annual grant as a replacement for free service to the Conway public schools. For more than 40 years the Conway Corporation has provided free electric, water and sewer service to the schools. This arrangement was discontinued January 1. Instead, the School District will receive from the Corporation a grant of $50,000 in lieu of free service. The District will be responsible for the direct payment to the Conway Corporation of its bills for electricity, water and sewer services.

25 years ago

Jan. 12, 1998

FORT SMITH -- The ability to respond to the needs of a growing community may have spurred city directors to annex almost 1,300 acres into the city, Deputy City Administrator Bill Harding said Wednesday. ... Almost half of the annexed land -- 600 acres -- is the city landfill. But more than 500 acres of land atop Rye Hill, called Riley Farm, is being subdivided into large lots for homes that one day could rival the upscale Fianna Hills section of Fort Smith. ... [Harding] attributed Tuesday's annexation to the ability of the city to provide police and fire protection to the areas. Directors had been reluctant in the past to bring more property into the city because it could not afford to hire and equip police officers and firefighters. But since the passage of the 1-cent countywide sales [tax] in 1994, Fort Smith has beefed up its police force and built a new fire station in south Fort Smith to support the growth there.

10 years ago

Jan. 12, 2013

• Arkansas should toughen its human-trafficking laws and provide more services for victims, a group of lawmakers said Friday. The handful of Democrats and Republicans at a Capitol news conference said that they plan to file at least three bills dealing with aspects of human trafficking, which includes slavery and forced prostitution. ... Rep. David Meeks, R-Conway, has pushed for awareness of the issue over the past year, which included a human-trafficking meeting in June. Meeks and other lawmakers said they also are considering legislation that would grant victims of human trafficking immunity from prosecution, give the attorney general the option to create a trafficking-prevention task force, use court fines to pay restitution for victims and clear the convictions of past victims who were prosecuted for prostitution or other crimes. ... Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, sponsored Arkansas' first human-trafficking law in 2005. She said it was difficult to get anyone to take her seriously at the time, but increased awareness now should make the 2013 attempt to pass legislation easier.