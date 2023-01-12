Pine Bluff man arraigned in federal court on drug, ammunition possession charges

LITTLE ROCK -- A Pine Bluff man who was one of 80 people named across five indictments for drug trafficking and gang activity in Central Arkansas was arraigned Tuesday in federal court on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, being a felon in possession of ammunition and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Tyrone Taco Barker, 32, heard the charges in a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris.

Barker appeared via video teleconference from the Grimes Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, where he is being held for federal authorities.

Harris appointed Robert Tellez of North Little Rock to represent Barker. Tellez waived the reading of the indictment, pleaded Barker not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial date, which Harris said is currently set for Feb. 13 before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.