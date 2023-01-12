School news: Iowa State, Nebraska at Lincoln, Sioux Falls

Iowa State

Hunter Field, from Bella Vista, who is graduating with a degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University, received the award for Leadership Excellence from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council. This award is given to a graduating senior based on involvement within clubs and organizations while at Iowa State.

Award recipients were recognized on College of Agriculture and Life Sciences social media channels, in communication to college alumni, and at the college Convocation event on Dec. 16, 2022.

Located in Ames, Iowa, Iowa State University is recognized among the top 50 public universities in the nation by U.S.News and World Report.

_

Milwaukee Engineering

Reza Usmani, from Fort Smith, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List for the 2022 fall quarter. Usmani is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."

Milwaukee School of Engineering, an independent, nonprofit university, has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903.

_

Phi Kappa Phi

Courtney Cates of Fayetteville was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Cates was initiated at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Cates is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann.

_

Alvernia University

Jackson Kasprzak, Criminal Justice major from Fort Smith, competed in Alvernia University's debut mock trial tournament at the 17th annual Justice Louis D. Brandeis Mock Trial Invitational at Brandeis University in Waltham, Ma. Students from various majors put their knowledge to practice and prepped with local Berks County attorneys through this experiential learning opportunity.

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia, Pa.

_

Nebraska-Lincoln

Seth William Ellsworth of Rogers was among 1,288 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Ellsworth earned a Master of Business Administration from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

_

University of Sioux Falls

Riley Robbe was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall 2022 Dean's List. Robbe, from Bentonville, is majoring in biology.

Robbe was among more than 550 students named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

Founded 139 years ago, the University of Sioux Falls is a Christian liberal arts university serving more than 1,600 students in Sioux Falls, S.D.

_

