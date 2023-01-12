Wednesday's scores
Boys
4A-4
Forrest City 58, Southside Batesville 41
Nonconference
Jonesboro 51, Vilonia 42
Girls
2A-1
Greenland 26, Eureka Springs 25
Tournaments
Kell Classic
At Swifton
Boys
Rector 65, Marmaduke 48
Bay 55, Tuckerman 51
Girls
Mammoth Spring 69, Pangburn 37
Tuckerman 38, Riverside 29
Today's games
Boys
4A-4
Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle*
3A-3
Rivercrest at Manila
3A-6
LISA Academy North at Episcopal Collegiate
2A-5
Conway Christian at England
2A-6
KIPP Delta at McCrory
Marianna at Carlisle
1A-1E
Mount Judea at Deer
1A-4
Nemo Vista at Ark. School for the Deaf
1A-7
Blevins at Taylor
Mount Ida at Kirby
Nonconference
Caddo Hills at Western Yell County
East Poinsett County at Hoxie*
Gurdon at Camden Harmony Grove*
Kingston at Flippin
Palestine-Wheatley at Augusta
Girls
4A-3
Brookland at Trumann#
Forrest City at Wynne#
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas#
4A-4
Highland at Southside Batesville
3A-3
Harrisburg at Corning#
Piggott at Gosnell#
Rivercrest at Osceola#
2A-3
Buffalo Island Central at Bay#
Riverside at Marmaduke#
Nonconference
East Poinsett County at Cross County#
*Boys only
#Girls only