Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL
If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.
BOYS STANDINGS
5A-South Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Pine Bluff 6-0 12-6
White Hall 4-1 13-7
Lake Hamilton 4-1 14-2
Hot Springs 4-1 10-6
Sheridan 2-3 11-6
Benton 2-3 10-7
HS Lakeside 1-5 6-9
El Dorado 1-5 4-13
Texarkana 0-5 3-8
Conference 4A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Watson Chapel 3-0 13-6
Monticello 3-0 5-10
Stuttgart 2-1 8-2
Mills Univ. Studies 2-1 6-7
Warren 1-2 2-5
Crossett 1-2 5-13
Hamburg 0-3 3-7
Star City 0-3 7-9
Conference 3A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Dumas 5-0 13-7
Drew Central 4-1 12-6
McGehee 4-1 5-7
LV Lakeside 3-2 9-14
DeWitt 1-4 6-11
Dollarway 1-4 7-7
Smackover 1-4 12-6
Cam. Harmony Grv. 1-4 6-9
GIRLS STANDINGS
5A-South Conference
Team Conf. Over.
Benton 5-0 12-3
Sheridan 5-0 8-5
HS Lakeside 5-1 9-5
El Dorado 4-2 9-9
Lake Hamilton 3-2 6-11
White Hall 2-3 7-8
Texarkana 0-5 5-10
Hot Springs 0-5 3-12
Pine Bluff 0-6 0-12
Conference 4A-8
Team Conf. Over.
Star City 3-0 16-2
Hamburg 3-0 15-3
Watson Chapel 3-0 8-9
Crossett 1-2 3-12
Stuttgart 1-2 2-9
Monticello 1-2 1-11
Mills Univ. Studies 0-3 4-13
Warren 0-3 0-9
Conference 3A-8
Team Conf. Over.
McGehee 5-0 10-4
Dumas 4-1 13-3
LV Lakeside 4-1 8-6
Drew Central 3-2 12-6
DeWitt 2-3 6-10
Cam. Harmony Grv. 1-4 5-11
Smackover 1-4 1-8
Dollarway 0-5 2-8
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Jan. 12
Men's college basketball
SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Jan. 13
Prep basketball (all girls/boys)
Sheridan at White Hall, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.; Dollarway at DeWitt, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Jan. 14
Men's college basketball
East Central at UAM, 3 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M (Tallahassee), 3 p.m.
Women's college basketball
East Central at UAM, 1 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M (Tallahassee), 1 p.m.
MONDAY, Jan. 16
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Bethune-Cookman (Daytona Beach), 6:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAPB at Bethune-Cookman (Daytona Beach), 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 17
Prep basketball (all girls/boys)
Texarkana at Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.; Hot Springs at White Hall, 6 p.m.; Star City at Watson Chapel, 6 p.m.; Dumas at Dollarway, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 19
Men's college basketball
Arkansas Tech at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Arkansas Tech at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Jan. 20
Prep basketball (all girls/boys)
White Hall at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Warren, 5:30 p.m.; Camden Harmony Grove at Dollarway, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Hot Springs, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Jan. 21
Men's college basketball
UAM at Henderson State (Arkadelphia), 3 p.m.; Southern at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAM at Henderson State (Arkadelphia), 1 p.m.; Southern at UAPB, 3 p.m.
MONDAY, Jan. 23
Men's college basketball
Grambling State at UAPB. 7:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Grambling State at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 5:30 p.m.