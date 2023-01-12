Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Pine Bluff 6-0 12-6

White Hall 4-1 13-7

Lake Hamilton 4-1 14-2

Hot Springs 4-1 10-6

Sheridan 2-3 11-6

Benton 2-3 10-7

HS Lakeside 1-5 6-9

El Dorado 1-5 4-13

Texarkana 0-5 3-8

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Watson Chapel 3-0 13-6

Monticello 3-0 5-10

Stuttgart 2-1 8-2

Mills Univ. Studies 2-1 6-7

Warren 1-2 2-5

Crossett 1-2 5-13

Hamburg 0-3 3-7

Star City 0-3 7-9

Conference 3A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Dumas 5-0 13-7

Drew Central 4-1 12-6

McGehee 4-1 5-7

LV Lakeside 3-2 9-14

DeWitt 1-4 6-11

Dollarway 1-4 7-7

Smackover 1-4 12-6

Cam. Harmony Grv. 1-4 6-9

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Benton 5-0 12-3

Sheridan 5-0 8-5

HS Lakeside 5-1 9-5

El Dorado 4-2 9-9

Lake Hamilton 3-2 6-11

White Hall 2-3 7-8

Texarkana 0-5 5-10

Hot Springs 0-5 3-12

Pine Bluff 0-6 0-12

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Star City 3-0 16-2

Hamburg 3-0 15-3

Watson Chapel 3-0 8-9

Crossett 1-2 3-12

Stuttgart 1-2 2-9

Monticello 1-2 1-11

Mills Univ. Studies 0-3 4-13

Warren 0-3 0-9

Conference 3A-8

Team Conf. Over.

McGehee 5-0 10-4

Dumas 4-1 13-3

LV Lakeside 4-1 8-6

Drew Central 3-2 12-6

DeWitt 2-3 6-10

Cam. Harmony Grv. 1-4 5-11

Smackover 1-4 1-8

Dollarway 0-5 2-8

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Jan. 12

Men's college basketball

SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

Prep basketball (all girls/boys)

Sheridan at White Hall, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.; Dollarway at DeWitt, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 14

Men's college basketball

East Central at UAM, 3 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M (Tallahassee), 3 p.m.

Women's college basketball

East Central at UAM, 1 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M (Tallahassee), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 16

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Bethune-Cookman (Daytona Beach), 6:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAPB at Bethune-Cookman (Daytona Beach), 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 17

Prep basketball (all girls/boys)

Texarkana at Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.; Hot Springs at White Hall, 6 p.m.; Star City at Watson Chapel, 6 p.m.; Dumas at Dollarway, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

Men's college basketball

Arkansas Tech at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Arkansas Tech at UAM, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

Prep basketball (all girls/boys)

White Hall at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Warren, 5:30 p.m.; Camden Harmony Grove at Dollarway, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Hot Springs, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

Men's college basketball

UAM at Henderson State (Arkadelphia), 3 p.m.; Southern at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAM at Henderson State (Arkadelphia), 1 p.m.; Southern at UAPB, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

Men's college basketball

Grambling State at UAPB. 7:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Grambling State at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Arkansas at UAM, 5:30 p.m.