HIGH SCHOOL

Conway to host state championship weekend

The Arkansas high school Weekend of Champions will have a new home this year.

Conway will host the baseball, softball and soccer state championships on May 18-20. The decision was announced Wednesday during a meeting held by the Arkansas Activities Association at the Four Points by Sheraton in Little Rock.

For the past two years, Benton has held the three-day event at its athletic complex and placed a bid to host it again in 2023, as did Rogers. When all the votes were counted, not to mention re-votes after a pair of three-way ties, Conway was awarded the distinction.

The postseason sites and locations for basketball, track and field and spring sports, as well as volleyball for the 2023-24 school year, were also revealed at the meeting. Destinations for the upcoming state basketball tournament, which will start Feb. 28-March 4, include Rogers (Class 6A), Pine Bluff (Class 5A), Blytheville (Class 4A), Lamar (Class 3A), Rector (Class 2A) and County Line (Class 1A).

-- Erick Taylor

FOOTBALL

Source: Rucker transfers back to ASU

Wide receiver Corey Rucker, who spent the 2022 season at South Carolina, has transferred back to Arkansas State and is enrolled in classes, per a source within the program.

On3Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the Bentonia, Miss., native's move Wednesday morning -- Rucker played in just two games and caught one pass, a 52-yard touchdown, during his year with the Gamecocks.

In his first stint with the Red Wolves, Rucker appeared in 20 games over two seasons, catching 75 passes and 14 touchdowns while logging 1,269 yards. As a true freshman in 2020, he set school single-game records with 310 yards and four touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe, and in 2021 Rucker was named a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree.

Whether Rucker can be eligible this fall remains unclear. Having already transferred once, ASU will need to file a hardship waiver and get approval from the NCAA -- something that a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed will occur.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

Sategna to redshirt indoor, outdoor

University of Arkansas freshman Isaiah Sategna will redshirt the indoor and outdoor seasons, Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said Wednesday.

Sategna, who also is a receiver on the UA football team, will continue to do both sports he starred in at Fayetteville High School.

The plan this spring, Bucknam said, is for Sategna to go through both football and track and field practices.

"We look forward to having him training with us starting next Monday," Bucknam said. "He'll be doing double duty with that and football."

Sategna played in four football games this season and retained his redshirt. He had two receptions for 12 yards.

"He'll be going maybe three days a week with football, a couple days with track," Bucknam said. "He'll have a full schedule all week long."

Bucknam said redshirting this track and field season is a good long-term plan for Sategna and the Razorbacks.

"For him to be able to redshirt and get an extra year with us for track will be really important," Bucknam said. "He'll be able to do a lot more damage his fifth year than he would his true freshman year for us."

-- Bob Holt

UALR's Fox named wins Ohio Valley honor

Matthew Fox was honored by the Ohio Valley Conference as the league's co-Field Athlete of the Week after the University of Arkansas-Little Rock sophomore scored 5,047 points in the heptathlon at the Boo Rogers Combined Events in Pittsburg, Kan.

Fox, a native of Ajax, Ontario, Canada, set personal-best marks in all seven events -- four of them ranking among the top 10 in Trojan history -- and became the first under-20 Canadian to surpass 5,000 points. Thus far in the indoor track season, his 5,047 points are tops in the Ohio Valley and 14th nationally.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Four Hogs in Latin Amateur

A quartet of University of Arkansas golfers will be representing their countries and the Razorbacks in the Latin American Amateur Championship, which tees off today at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Seniors Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Julian Perico and Segundo Oliva Pinto -- who have all made strong runs at the title, and sophomore Manuel Lozada are in the field for the 72-hole event.

Perico, a Peruvian making his sixth appearance in the event, led after two rounds last season and has three top-10 finishes.

Fernandez de Oliveira, of Argentina, was last year's runner-up, when each of the four Razorbacks were in the top 15 after two rounds. Oliva Pinto, also of Argentina, who is appearing in his third LAAC, finished eighth in 2020 and 12th last year. The Argentinian Lozada is appearing in his second LAAC.

The tournament winner will receive an invitation to compete at the Masters and will receive exemptions to the 151st British Open, the U.S. and British Amateurs and to the final stages of qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UAPB names assistant coach

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff announced the hiring of Shane Youman-Osuoha as pitching coach and co-recruiting coordinator Wednesday.

Youman-Osuoha was drafted out of high school by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but opted to play at LSU, where he won a national championship in 2000, He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2001 and made his major-league debut in September 2006 against the Cincinnati Reds. He went on to pitch parts of two seasons with the Pirates before finishing his career in Taiwan and South Korea.

Since retiring as a player, Youman-Osuoha has coached at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and served as pitching coach for Team France and the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League. He also owns a baseball training facility in Fort Worth.

SAU tabbed as GAC favorite

Southern Arkansas University earned 10 of 12 first-place votes to finish atop the Great American Conference preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

The Muleriders won the GAC regular season and tournament titles last season on their way to their first trip to the NCAA Division II College World Series. They return national pitcher of the year Jerremy Adomo, who went 15-0 with a 2.83 ERA last season, striking out 136 batters in 114 2/3 innings.

Henderson State received one first-place vote and finished second in the poll, followed by Oklahoma Baptist -- which got the last first-place vote -- and Southeastern Oklahoma State. Ouachita Baptist University finished fifth, followed by Harding University, the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Arkansas Tech University.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services