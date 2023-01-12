Suitcases full of drugs get man 10 years in prison after Crawford County traffic stop for expired tag

FORT SMITH -- A California man was sentenced to a little more than 10 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

An Arkansas State Police trooper stopped Pedro Armando Nava Jr., 34, of Redlands, Calif., on Jan. 22 for operating a vehicle with an expired registration sticker on the license plate on Interstate 40 in Crawford County, according to court documents. The trooper smelled marijuana from the vehicle.

The trooper spoke with Nava and a passenger separately. The two gave conflicting information regarding their travels.

After Nava admitted to having a marijuana joint in the vehicle, a search was done. The trooper found one marijuana joint and four suitcases with eight packages of narcotics.

All eight packages were sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration crime lab for further testing. The DEA crime lab found the following substances and amounts: 7,451 grams of heroin and 3,016.3 grams of cocaine.

Nava was sentenced 121 months in prison and five years of supervised release after he finishes his jail time.