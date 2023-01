1. Shark!

2. "Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In"

3. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital

4. A rabid St. Bernard

5. "Canadian Caper" with Ben Affleck as Mendez

6. A pig does the work of a sheepdog

7. About the life and career of John Reed

8. A science-fiction film involving "spice"

9. An adaptation of a Thomas Hardy novel

ANSWERS:

1. "Jaws"

2. "Hair"

3. "M*A*S*H"

4. "Cujo"

5. "Argo"

6. "Babe"

7. "Reds"

8. "Dune"

9. "Tess"