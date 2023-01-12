System’s break disrupts flights across U.S. skies





Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours.

The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs -- or Notice to Air Missions -- to pilots and others.

Before a flight takes off, pilots and airline dispatchers must review the notices, which include details about weather, runway closures or construction and other information that could affect a flight. The system was once telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but it has moved online.

The system broke down late Tuesday and was not fixed until midmorning Wednesday. Overall, more than 9,000 U.S. flights were delayed as of late Wednesday, with some 1,300 U.S. cancellations on the day, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Even after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its order grounding planes, the chaos was expected to linger. More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off Wednesday in the U.S., mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta saw 30% to 40% of flights delayed.

Alex English, public affairs manager for Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill said the NOTAM system was back up and running a bit before 8 a.m. Wednesday, but the outage did result in some flight delays. She said by around 10:30 a.m the majority of morning flights hindered by the outage had departed. She encouraged those flying out of the airport to check the status of their fights.

Shane Carter, a spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, said there were 32 delays, split evenly between departures and arrivals, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Three cancellations had been reported earlier in the day.

Carter said it was unclear when the flight schedules at the airport would return to normal and also advised travelers to check with their airlines to determine flight statuses.

Michael Griffin, airport director at Fort Smith Regional Airport, said the airport's first two flights were delayed Wednesday but the following departures were on time.

Longtime aviation insiders could not recall an outage of such magnitude caused by a technology breakdown. Some compared it to the nationwide shutdown of airspace after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

"Periodically there have been local issues here or there, but this is pretty significant historically," said Tim Campbell, a former senior vice president of air operations at American Airlines and now a consultant in Minneapolis.

Campbell said there has long been concern about the FAA's technology, and not just the NOTAM system.

Many of those systems "are old mainframe systems that are generally reliable, but they are out of date," he said.

John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation safety expert, said there has been talk in the aviation industry for years about trying to modernize the NOTAM system, but he did not know the age of the servers that the FAA uses.

"I've been flying 53 years. I've never heard the system go down like this," Cox said. "So something unusual happened."

According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up, the phone system became overwhelmed.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, affecting all passenger and cargo flights. Some medical flights could get clearance, and the outage did not affect military operations.

Biden said that he was briefed on the issue by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg emphasized Wednesday that "safety is going to be our North Star, as it always is."

"We are now pivoting to focus on understanding the causes of the issue," he said.

Passengers scrambled to rearrange trips. Many said they had trouble finding out how long the delays would last.

"There is just a lot of frustration, a lot of confusion," said Ryan Ososki, who was trying to fly from Washington, D.C., to California for a conference. "I'm back to an hour and a half delayed [and] still unclear as to whether or not I should be boarding because I'd now miss my connection flight."

Julia Macpherson was on a United flight from Sydney to Los Angeles when she learned of possible delays.

"As I was up in the air, I got news from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage," said Macpherson, who was returning to Florida from Hobart, Tasmania.

She said there were no announcements on the flight about the FAA issue. Similar stories came out of Chicago, Washington, Atlanta and other major U.S. airports.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected. Carriers including Ireland's Aer Lingus and Germany's Lufthansa said their schedules were unaffected.

It was the latest headache for travelers in the U.S. who faced weather-related flight cancellations over the holidays and a broad breakdown at Southwest Airlines.

Passengers also ran into long lines, lost baggage, and cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand roared back from the covid-19 pandemic and ran into staffing cutbacks at airports and airlines in the U.S. and Europe.

Information for this report was contributed by Zeke Miller, Tara Copp, Kelvin Chan, Tom Krisher and Freida Frisaro of The Associated Press, and John Magsam of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Passenger jets on the tarmac at Logan International Airport, Jan. 11, 2023, in Boston. Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order by the Federal Aviation Administration. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Travelers walk as a video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



A person checks the boards as flights are delayed and canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday, Jan.11, 2022. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S., with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)



A video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Travelers walk as a video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Travelers stand in the departures hall of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



A display shows flights, many delayed, at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)







Grand Canyon University students wait for a delayed Southwest Airlines flight Wednesday in Phoenix. (The New York Times/Erin Schaff)







A Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Wednesday after the FAA lifted an order grounding all planes. Airport officials reported 32 flight delays and three cancellations. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





