This time, Marquette hangs on

NO. 25 MARQUETTE 82, NO. 6 UCONN 76

MILWAUKEE -- After squandering second-half leads in each of its four losses this season, Marquette vowed to finish games more effectively.

So far, so good.

Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory. The Golden Eagles have erased halftime deficits in each of their past three wins.

"We just felt like we didn't finish games good enough in those losses," Ighodaro said. "Me and TK [point guard Tyler Kolek)] talked about just trying to lead in those moments and make sure we got the right shots."

Marquette (14-4, 6-1 Big East) trailed by 11 points late in the first half and was down 37-33 at the break. The Golden Eagles were behind 48-41 midway through a 96-85 victory at St. John's on Jan. 3 and erased a 36-34 halftime deficit in a 95-73 blowout of Georgetown on Saturday.

UConn (15-3, 4-3) has lost three of its past four.

NO. 1 HOUSTON 83, SOUTH FLORIDA 77

HOUSTON -- Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston (17-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) used a huge second half to beat South Florida (7-10, 0-4).

Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as they combined to score 38 of Houston's 46 second-half points. In the second half, Sasser and Shead combined to shoot 10 of 16 from the field, 6 of 11 on threes.

Tyler Harris scored a season-high 31 points for South Florida.

NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75

AUSTIN, Texas -- Marcus Carr made the go-ahead three-pointer with a minute to play and Sir'Jabari Rice hit three free throws over the final six seconds, sending No. 10 Texas (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) to a wild win over No. 17 TCU (13-3, 2-2).

The Horned Frogs led by 18 in the first half and appeared on their way to what would have been the program's first road win over a top-10 opponent.

But then Texas chipped away in the early minutes of the second half and rallied behind Rice and Dylan Disu, who combined for 27 points after halftime. Rice scored 10 in a row during one burst and Disu had 12 in a five-minute span as Texas tied it 71-71 on his layup.

After Carr's three-pointer gave Texas the lead, TCU's Emanuel Miller had a chance to tie it with a three-point play but missed the free throw. Rice got a rebound off a Longhorns miss at the other end and made two free throws to stretch the Texas lead.

Miller scored 21 to lead TCU.

NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

CINCINNATI -- Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as No. 12 Xavier won its ninth straight game.

Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East). Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points..

NO. 16 MIAMI 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and No. 16 Miami (14-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Boston College (8-9, 2-4).

Jordan Miller added 19 points, Harlond Beverly scored 15 and Arkansas State transfer Norchard Omier had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

TEXAS A&M 82, NO. 20 MISSOURI 64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV added 14 as Texas A&M (11-5, 3-0 SEC) built a huge lead early and beat No. 20 Missouri (13-3, 2-2).

It's the fifth straight victory for the Aggies, who were up 18 at halftime after a terrible shooting first half by the Tigers where they didn't make a field goal for almost 11 minutes.

NO. 22 COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 71, UNC-WILMINGTON 69

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston (17-1, 5-0) held off UNC Wilmington (14-4, 4-1) in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 16 games.

Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson each had 13 points as the Cougars ended the Seahawks' 13-game win streak.

NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Kyle Filipowski had a season-high 28 points and matched his season high of 15 rebounds to help No. 24 Duke (13-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rally from 12 down to beat Pittsburgh (11-6, 4-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 4 UCONN 82, ST. JOHN'S 52

NEW YORK -- Geno Auriemma returned to UConn's bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup as the fourth-ranked Huskies (14-2, 7-0 Big East) routed St. John's (14-2, 5-2).

Auriemma had missed the Huskies' previous two games because he wasn't feeling well. He also missed two games while sick in December.

Fudd, playing in her first game since injuring her right knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4, finished with 15 points.

NO. 12 IOWA 93, NORTHWESTERN 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) coasted by Northwestern (6-10, 0-6).

Clark finished with 20 points, 14 assists and 9 rebounds.

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 67, KANSAS STATE 56

AMES, Iowa -- Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones (11-3, 3-1 Big 12) beat Kansas State (12-5, 1-3).

Ashley Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Denae Fritz had 14 points and seven boards, and Lexi Donarski hit four three-pointers and also had 14 points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 70, NO. 18 BAYLOR 65

WACO, Texas -- Lior Garzon scored 18 points, Naomi Alnatas had 11 of her 17 in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma State (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference) ended a 13-game losing streak against Baylor (12-4, 3-1).

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 89, TEXAS TECH 79

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Ana Llanusa scored 20 points and Skylar Vann had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists as No. 19 Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3).

NO. 25 VILLANOVA 71, DEPAUL 64

CHICAGO -- Maddy Siegrist scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 25 Villanova (15-3, 6-1 Big East) held off DePaul (10-7, 3-2).