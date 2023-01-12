‘Tootsie’ on tour: Drew Becker, just 4 years out of college, lands lead role in Broadway musical version

Drew Becker hasn't yet made it to the top, but he has reached a pinnacle at a very early stage of his career.

He's only four years out of college and already has the lead role in the touring production of a Broadway musical, doing eight performances a week as Michael Dorsey in the First National Tour of "Tootsie."

"This is only the second job I've had since I got out of college," he says.

After graduating from Shenandoah Conservatory in 2018, he got work on a cruise ship until the covid-19 epidemic shut that down in 2020.

Payton Reilly plays Sandy Lester and Drew Becker plays Michael Dorsey in the national touring production of "Tootsie." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) "I auditioned for this during the pandemic," he explains. "'Tootsie' was one of the only things casting at the time."

Becker met with the creative team and did character readings with other potential cast members via Zoom. Some of those folks ended up also being cast, so it was a chance to bond even before rehearsals began.

Michael Dorsey is a talented but difficult-to-work-with actor who struggles to find work until he takes a show-stopping act of desperation and lands the role of a lifetime — but as a woman, named Dorothy Michaels.

(It's his second time playing a female character — the first was as Miss Trunchbull in a regional-theater production of "Matilda.")

Drew Becker (left) plays Michael Dorsey and Jared David Michael Grant plays his roommate, Jeff Slater, in the national touring production of "Tootsie." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) The show is based on the 1982 movie in which Dustin Hoffman starred as Dorsey/Dorothy, and Becker says the creators made some changes to reflect current-day circumstances.

"The show takes place 'today,'" he explains, "so we are taking into account the social climate of 2022-23. Michael no longer auditions [as Dorothy] for a soap opera and gets it; he auditions for a Broadway musical and gets it." That also makes it a lot easier to incorporate singing and dancing into the stage show. (Becker agrees that most non-Bollywood soap operas don't feature much in the way of songs and choreography.) "But it still has the heart of the comedy."

The show also pokes a little fun at the audition process.

"We see people walk in and audition before you see Dorothy," he says, implying that those auditions don't, er, exactly go well. "We point a finger at ourselves and can laugh at ourselves."

One of the “Tootsie” musical production numbers puts a number of cast members onstage. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) Becker says the greatest challenge in taking on this role doesn't directly have to do with being able to handle the singing and dancing, but with the stamina he has to have to do it every day, and sometimes twice.

"I'm in every single scene," he says, "and there are a lot of musical moments. I have had to find a way to do it in a healthy way eight times a week."

And one of the greatest joys, he says, is "being able to travel the country, and make people laugh. Each city, they laugh at different things, and we have to be able to figure out what that is in each place we visit."

'Tootsie'