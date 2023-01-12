Two die in wrecks on state roadways

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from state and local law enforcement.

Eric Vernon, 57, of Benton was killed around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when the 2002 Yamaha motorcycle he was riding on Arkansas 35 in Saline County veered into the opposite lane and hit a 2012 GMC Sierra head-on, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Joshua Hill, 37, of Fort Smith died around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday after his 1989 Jeep left the roadway on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith, striking a traffic light at the intersection of Grand Avenue and North E Street, according to a report from police in that city.

A police officer investigating the wreck reported that it was foggy and the road was dry at the time.