UALR men at Southern Indiana

WHEN 8 p.m. Central

WHERE Screaming Eagles Arena, Evansville, Ind.

RECORDS UALR 5-12, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 8-9, 1-3

SERIES First meeting

TV ESPNU

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET WatchESPN

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.8;9.7

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.9;2.4

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;10.6;5.6

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;10.1;1.6

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.;1.7;0.6

COACH Darrell Walker (56-77 in fifth season at UALR, 102-95 in seventh season overall)

Southern Indiana

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Trevor Lakes 6-8, Sr.;13.1;5.5

G Jelani Simmons, 6-5, Sr.;12.9;3.5

G Isaiah Swope, 5-10, So.;12.8;2.1

F Jacob Polakovich, 6-9, Sr.;11.1;11.3

G Gary Solomon 6-6, Jr.;8.1;3.1

COACH Stan Gouard (38-22 in third season at Southern Indiana, 266-139 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;So. Indiana

72.4;Points for;76.3

78.4;Points against;73.2

-2.1;Rebound margin;+4.6

+0.7;Turnover margin;-0.4

42.5;FG pct.;44.3

32.1;3-pt. pct.;39.2

70.7;FT pct.;68.3

CHALK TALK These programs have never met, with Southern Indiana moving up from Division II and joining the Ohio Valley ahead of this season. ... Three Screaming Eagles -- Trevor Lakes, Jelani Simmons and Isaiah Swope -- rank among the conference's top 15 scorers. ... UALR's Myron Gardner has 10 double-doubles in 17 games, tied for third-most nationally. ... Southern Indiana made NCAA Division II Tournament appearances in four of the past six seasons, reaching the Final Four in 2019.

-- Mitchell Gladstone