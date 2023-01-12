UALR women at Southern Indiana
WHEN 5 p.m. Central
WHERE Screaming Eagles Arena, Evansville, Ind.
RECORDS UALR 7-8, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 8-7, 2-2
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;16.3;5.0
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;8.8;2.7
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.5
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.9;6.2
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.0;2.4
COACH Joe Foley (384-222 in 20th season at UALR, 840-303 in 36th season overall)
Southern Indiana
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Hannah Haithcock, 6-0, Sr.;15.2;5.9
F Meredith Raley, 6-0, Jr.;13.9;5.1
G Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, So.;13.3;7.2
G Tori Handley, 5-10, Sr.;5.3;2.9
G Soffia Rieckers, 5-6, Sr.;2.5;1.7
COACH Rick Stein (419-244 in 24th season at Southern Indiana and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;So. Indiana
50.9;Points for;69.9
56.1;Points against;65.4
-5.1;Rebound margin;+3.8
+3.0;Turnover margin;+0.4
36.8;FG pct.;41.9
16.9;3-pt. pct.;36.0
63.4;FT pct.;76.4
CHALK TALK UALR last opened conference play with five straight victories when it won its first 12 Sun Belt Conference games in 2017-18. ... Sali Kourouma's 16.3 points per game would rank second among all Ohio Valley players, if eligible. ... Southern Indiana's Vanessa Shafford enters the week third in rebounding in the conference at 7.2 rebounds per game. ... The Trojans are limiting opponents to 8.5 assists per game, fourth-best nationally.
-- Mitchell Gladstone