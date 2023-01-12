UALR women at Southern Indiana

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Screaming Eagles Arena, Evansville, Ind.

RECORDS UALR 7-8, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 8-7, 2-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;16.3;5.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;8.8;2.7

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.2;6.5

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.9;6.2

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.0;2.4

COACH Joe Foley (384-222 in 20th season at UALR, 840-303 in 36th season overall)

Southern Indiana

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Hannah Haithcock, 6-0, Sr.;15.2;5.9

F Meredith Raley, 6-0, Jr.;13.9;5.1

G Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, So.;13.3;7.2

G Tori Handley, 5-10, Sr.;5.3;2.9

G Soffia Rieckers, 5-6, Sr.;2.5;1.7

COACH Rick Stein (419-244 in 24th season at Southern Indiana and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;So. Indiana

50.9;Points for;69.9

56.1;Points against;65.4

-5.1;Rebound margin;+3.8

+3.0;Turnover margin;+0.4

36.8;FG pct.;41.9

16.9;3-pt. pct.;36.0

63.4;FT pct.;76.4

CHALK TALK UALR last opened conference play with five straight victories when it won its first 12 Sun Belt Conference games in 2017-18. ... Sali Kourouma's 16.3 points per game would rank second among all Ohio Valley players, if eligible. ... Southern Indiana's Vanessa Shafford enters the week third in rebounding in the conference at 7.2 rebounds per game. ... The Trojans are limiting opponents to 8.5 assists per game, fourth-best nationally.

-- Mitchell Gladstone