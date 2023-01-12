UCA men at Queens University

Central Arkansas men at Queens University

WHEN 6 Central

WHERE Curry Arena, Charlotte, N.C.

RECORDS UCA 5-12, 0-4 ASUN; Queens 12-5, 2-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;5.8

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;16.4;5.0

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;6.2;2.7

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;5.0;3.4

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;13.8;5.8

COACH Anthony Boone (29-65 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Queens

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kenny Dye, 6-0, Sr.;17.1;4.1

G AJ McKee, 6-2, So.;14.4;5.0

G Kalib Matthews, 6-4, So.;8.9;2.6

G Quen McCluney, 6-5, Sr.;6.3;1.9

F Gavin Rains, 6-7, Jr.;6.1;10.4

COACH Grant Leonard (12-5 in first season at Queens and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Austin Peay

72.7;Points for;79.3

80.7;Points against;72.6

-1.1;Rebound margin;+7.6

-2.2;Turnover margin;-2.6

41.4;FG pct.;45.4

32.2;3-pt. pct.;34.9

72.7;FT pct.;70.0

CHALK TALK Eddy Kayouloud will wear No. 41 in today's game, the college number of Coach Anthony Boone who is recovering from heart surgery. The Bears' leading rebounder from each game will wear the number the following game for the rest of the season. ... Queens enters leading the ASUN in scoring. ... VJ Reeves is averaging 14.3 points per game since becoming a starter.

-- Sam Lane