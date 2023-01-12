WC Wildcats remain in first-place tie

Watson Chapel passed another big test in Conference 4A-8 boys basketball Tuesday.

Behind Khamani Cooper's near double-double, the Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the conference following a 47-44 victory over Stuttgart at the Ricebirds' arena. That leaves Watson Chapel (13-6, 3-0) tied with Monticello for first place in the league, and both teams will battle for sole possession of the lead Friday night at Monticello's Dan Coston Fieldhouse.

Cooper totaled 20 points and 8 rebounds in the win.

Stuttgart fell to 8-2 and 2-1.

Pine Bluff 74, Benton 60

In Pine Bluff, the Zebras handed Coach Billy Dixon his 101st career victory and moved to 12-6 and 6-0 in the 5A-South Conference behind X'Zaevion Barnett's 26 points.

Benton (10-7, 2-3) dropped its third straight game.

Pine Bluff will return to action next Tuesday at home against Texarkana.

White Hall 84, Texarkana 46

In Texarkana, Jai'Chaunn Hayes had 24 points and 8 assists, and the Bulldogs (13-7, 4-1 in 5A-South) remain in second place with a blowout of the Razorbacks.

Kaden McKay scored 19 points and Randy Emerson Jr. had 15 for the Bulldogs, who will host Sheridan in a rivalry game Friday. Texarkana dropped to 3-8 and 0-5.

Smackover 68, Dollarway 46

In Smackover, the Buckaroos (12-6, 1-4 in 3A-8) escaped the cellar of the conference and handed the Cardinals (7-7, 1-4) their fourth straight loss.

Dollarway will visit DeWitt on Friday.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 47, Stuttgart 38

In Stuttgart, a strong defensive effort helped the Lady Wildcats (8-9, 3-0 in 4A-8) earn their fifth win in a row.

Watson Chapel held Stuttgart to 2 points in the first quarter and recorded 12 steals and 4 blocked shots for the game. On offense, Kha'leyce Cooper scored 16 points and Maranda Emerson turned in 15 points for the Lady Wildcats.

Kailey Bishop and Isabell Price led Stuttgart (2-9, 1-2) with 11 points each.

Watson Chapel will tip off at Monticello at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Smackover 58, Dollarway 24

In Smackover, the Lady Cardinals (2-8, 0-5 in 3A-8), playing with a freshman-laden roster, got 15 points from ninth-grader Adrianna McAfee, but the Lady Buckaroos (1-8, 1-4) still picked up their first win of the season.

Dollarway will head to DeWitt for a 6 p.m. Friday tipoff.

Also Tuesday: White Hall beat Texarkana 40-37, and Benton defeated Pine Bluff 55-24.