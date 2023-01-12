WH baseball star signs intent to play with SAU Tech

Shane Songer started playing baseball when he was 3 years old, and he hasn't stopped.

He's not letting graduating from White Hall High School in May stop him either. Songer signed a letter of intent to play for the Southern Arkansas University Tech Rockets in Camden on Wednesday.

"I think it is awesome," Songer said. "I've been playing since I was a little kid and now I get to keep playing baseball."

SAU Tech is a junior college and its baseball program only began this school year. Songer is getting into the action early by playing in the program's second year.

"The juco [junior college] route allows kids who want to play instantly to get out there and play," Shane Harp, White Hall's baseball coach, said. "Kids these days want things instantly and that's not always a good thing but when they go into college as an athlete they do want to play instantly."

Songer's Bulldog teammates surrounded him after he signed his letter of intent with his mother and father present. A small reception was held following the signing.

"Shane worked hard and he's serious," Harp said. "He works out on his own, doing squats. I'm proud of him. When you are a little kid, you dream about going to college to play. Kids dream about going to the U of A or MLB, but truth is only about 6 percent of kids go on to college to play ball. Shane is one of those 6 percent of kids. I'm proud of him."

Songer's baseball specialities include playing first and third bases and pitching.

"He's a great power hitter," Harp said.

Harp said it's important that Songer -- and any other player with this opportunity -- take it because a player never knows when he may get hurt and not be able to play.

"You just got to go out there and enjoy every day," Harp said.