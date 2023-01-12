Wintertime relaxation

You don't have to wait for summer to take an outdoor vacation in Arkansas. The Natural State is beautiful in winter, when you can have some of our most desirable locations to yourself.

Travel tourism season in Arkansas starts on Memorial Day weekend, so visitation is relatively light at our most popular state parks in the winter. Whether you prefer fishing, hiking, paddlesports, hang gliding or rock climbing, there is a campground, resort or campground that will put you close to your passion.

Trout fishing

Some of the best fishing for trophy brown trout occurs in the winter, and a stay at Bull Shoals-White River State Park at Lakeview below Bull Shoals Dam gives you immediate access to some of the world's best fishing.

The park has 113 campsites, including 63 AAA campsites with full utilities for RVs, 30 Class B sites and 20 tent sites. There are also three sites with RVs that you can rent. You can rent boats at the marina, which also sells bait and tackle.

If you don't have an RV, there are several great resorts on the White River including White Buffalo Resort, Gaston's White River Resort, Stetson's Resort and Cedarwood Lodge.

On the other side of the Bull Shoals Dam is Bull Shoals Lake, one of our best all-around fisheries for largemouth and smallmouth bass, hybrid stripers, crappie and walleye.

The Corps of Engineers operates several campgrounds on the lake. For more information, visit https://www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Bull-Shoals-Lake/

Whitewater

Rain in late winter and early spring swells our mountain rivers and streams to create some of the most exciting whitewater in the South. From gentle Class I-II whitewater on the Buffalo National River to Class V whitewater in the Skullcrusher rapids of the Cossatot River, there's a waterway for every skill level,. You also have Class III-IV whitewater at certain times on the Big Piney, Little Piney, and Mulberry rivers, and also on Illinois Bayou.

Thankfully for paddlers, there are campgrounds on or near most of our most popular streams. Cossatot River State Park Natural Area has small campgrounds at Ed Banks 1 and 2 and at Cossatot Falls. Long Pool Recreation Area is a great campground on the Big Piney River near Dover, but you can also primitive camp near the headwaters in the Ozark National Forest. Car camping is available near the headwaters at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

On the Mulberry River, the U.S. Forest Service operates a nice car campground at Redding Recreation Area, and also farther upriver at Wolf Pen Recreation Area near Oark. You can also primitive camp in the Ozark National Forest. Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg is a great base for a whitewater excursion on Frog Bayou.

The Buffalo National River has excellent campgrounds at Steel Creek Recreation Area, Tyler Bend Recreation Area, Buffalo Point Recreation Area, Rush, Ozark, Carver, Spring Creek and Kyle's Landing.

Reservoir fishing

In addition to the previously mentioned fishing at Bull Shoals Lake, excellent fishing for largemouth bass, spotted bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, walleyes, striped bass, white bass and white bass/striped bass hybrids is easily accessible at lakes Beaver, Greers Ferry, Blue Mountain, Nimrod, Dardanelle, Ouachita, DeGray and Greeson.

Beaver Lake has excellent campgrounds at Prairie Creek, Dam Site, Hickory Creek and Horseshoe Bend recreation areas. Camping is also available at Dam Site 2 on the Beaver Tailwaters, a popular trout fishing stream

At Greers Ferry Lake, camping is available at Choctaw, Cove Creek, Devils Fork, Mill Creek, Shiloh, Sugarloaf and Narrows recreation areas. John F. Kennedy Recreation Area provides access to the world-famous trout fishing on the Greers Ferry Tailwaters.

Lake Dardanelle State Park near Russellville and Spadra Park near Clarksville are comfortable and convenient gateways to one of the state's best bass lakes and, until Jan. 31, to some excellent duck hunting.

Camping at Lake Ouachita is available at Lake Ouachita State Park and a host of Corps of Engineers campgrounds mostly on the south side of the lake.

A portal to a great all-around sport fishery, DeGray Lake State Park also has a world-class lodge and golf course, as well as a full-service campground.

Lake Greeson, a smaller version of DeGray Lake, has excellent camping facilities at Daisy State Park. In the winter, there's a decent trout fishery in the Greeson tailwater.

All of the campgrounds at these lakes have RV sites with utilities, as well as sites for car camping. Many have sites for tent camping. Information is available on the Army Corps of Engineers site for each lake.

Rock climbing

Arkansas has many great rock climbing destinations, and Sam's Throne in Newton County near Mount Judea is one of our most famous. It's a high, sandstone ridge with a weathered rocky crown. With one of the longest uninterrupted bluff lines in the state, it has more than 285 established climbs with names like House of His Healing Presence, Overpowered by Funk and Whiff of Dead Dog.

Near Sam's Throne is Valley of the Blind. It has 39 of the area's tallest routes. Camping is available at Sam's Throne and at Richland Creek Recreation Area.