Woman arrested on 3 charges in connection with Little Rock homicide, police say

Chelsea McKenzly, 28, was arrested by the Little Rock Police Department on three charges connected to a homicide Wednesday night.

McKenzly’s arrest stemmed from a call at 9:14 p.m. for a "burglary in progress" at 1001 Breckenridge Drive, the address for Breckenridge Square Apartments, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, they were notified that an unresponsive person was in the apartment's parking lot. The person, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was later pronounced dead.

An investigation quickly developed McKenzly as a suspect, police said. She was questioned and arrested.

McKenzly has been charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the tweet.

She was arraigned at 8 a.m. Thursday morning via video in front of Little Rock District Court Judge Melanie Martin, court records indicate.



