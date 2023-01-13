3 named to scholars program class

Three Arkansans have been named to the incoming class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, officials announced Thursday.

The Arkansans are:

• Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, director of assessment and accountability, Little Rock School District.

• Katherine Pickus, vice president of sustainability and global impact, Tyson Foods.

• Jessica Saum, a Cabot School District special education teacher who is Arkansas' 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is on one-year leave of absence from her Cabot job, serving as a teacher ambassador for the Arkansas Department of Education and as an ex-officio member of the state Board of Education.

They are among 60 scholars -- service members, educators, physicians, public servants and corporate professionals -- who will make up the program's eighth annual class.

The Presidential Leadership Scholars program is a partnership among the presidential centers of George W. Bush in Dallas, William J. Clinton in Little Rock, George H.W. Bush in College Station, Texas, and Lyndon B. Johnson in Austin, Texas.

The Scholars will travel to each participating presidential center to learn from several types of people, including some former presidents, key former administration officials, business and civic leaders, and leading academics. They will study and put into practice varying leadership principles and exchange ideas to help maximize their effect in their communities. The program begins in Washington D.C. on Jan. 24.

The recipients were selected based on their leadership growth potential and their personal leadership projects aimed at improving civic engagement or social good by addressing a problem or need in their community, the country or the world.