8th Circuit hears arguments in 2016 Benton police shooting case

A federal appeals court on Thursday heard oral arguments in the second appeal of a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Benton police by the parents of a suicidal 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed while complying with an officer's order to move a gun away from his head.

In March 2018, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller granted the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit that Keagan Schweikle's parents, Piper Partridge and Dominic Schweikle, had filed against the city, officer Kyle Ellison and the city's police chief at the time, Kirk Lane.

The lawsuit alleged that Ellison used excessive force when he fired three shots at Schweikle as he stood on a riverbank facing the water and holding a gun in his right hand after threatening to shoot himself.

In his 2018 order, Miller said that after Ellison ordered Keagan Schweikle to drop the gun and the boy moved it away from his head, the intention behind his actions was ambiguous, leaving the officer little choice but to shoot. Miller noted, "Keagan could have quickly pointed the gun at Ellison and opened fire almost instantaneously. ... Ellison had a right to protect himself."

In July 2019, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis reversed Miller's decision, saying that he had ruled too early in the process -- before either side had begun the discovery process -- and remanded the case back to Miller.

In an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo., the panel said that while taking the facts in the lawsuit as true, as judges are required to do in the early stages of a lawsuit facing dismissal, "Keagan simply began to move the gun away from his head," "was shot as he began to move the gun away from his head, per Ellison's orders to 'drop the gun,'" and, "never pointed the gun at officers."

What was not known when Miller dismissed the lawsuit, Benton wrote, was what direction, how quickly or how far Keagan moved the gun before Ellison opened fire.

On Aug. 30, 2021, after the case was returned to his court, Miller -- in response to a motion for summary judgment filed by the defendants -- ruled that the defendants were shielded by qualified immunity and dismissed the case again. Qualified immunity protects government officials from lawsuits alleging violations of a plaintiff's rights unless it can be shown that a clearly established statutory or constitutional right was violated.

Miller ruled the evidence did not support "that Keagan was merely complying with Ellison's order to drop the gun," but said statements from all three officers contended that he had moved the gun away from his head and toward them when Ellison fired. Miller said testimony from the three officers was consistent and that testimony from Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist, supported the officers' testimony, even though Wecht's findings concluded the position of his arm would have made it "quite awkward" for Keagan to point the gun in that direction "while keeping his arm raised."

Even so, Miller wrote, Wecht conceded it was "anatomically possible and not inconsistent" with Ellison's and the other officers' statements, and the use of deadly force, "although unfortunate, was objectively reasonable."

Thursday's hearing in St. Louis before circuit judges Bobby Shepherd of El Dorado, Raymond Gruender of St. Louis, and Benton was argued by Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos for the plaintiffs and by Arkansas Municipal League attorney Jenna Adams for the defendants.

Geragos said Miller should have ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on contested factual issues, one of which he said included the direction Keagan's gun was pointed. He said Ellison's statement that Keagan began to turn the gun toward the officers was in dispute.

"Keagan then moved the gun from his temple and quickly pointed the gun in the direction of the officers," Miller wrote in his 2019 dismissal order.

"I don't know where the judge got that," Geragos said. "I don't know how he got that. All I know is that the videotape shows something completely different."

In addition, Geragos said, the testimony of the other two officers on the scene indicated neither one had an unobstructed view at the moment of the shooting.

Also, he said, Wecht testified that while it was "anatomically possible," it was "highly unlikely" that Keagan had ever pointed his gun at the officers.

"Nobody is asking to second-guess the objective observation of the officers," Geragos said. "However, the standard here is summary judgment being resolved with all favorable inferences to the non-moving party and that clearly was not done."

Geragos said Ellison's statements implied that he had acted on a feeling that Keagan was about to turn the gun on the police in a "suicide by cop" attempt that wasn't supported by evidence.

"There is no indication of that," Geragos said. "In fact, when [Ellison] says 'show me your hands,' he puts the gun to his own head."

Geragos said that Ellison, who is now with the Arkansas State Police, had amassed 17 excessive force complaints in his career in what he called a "sordid history."

"The objective officer was the other two officers ... who didn't shoot," he said.

Adams argued that Miller's ruling should be affirmed, saying, "the facts in this case are undisputed." She said when Keagan was ordered to drop his weapon, "he moved the gun away from his temple and quickly pointed the muzzle in the direction of the officers."

Adams' claim drew a quick response from one of the three judges, who asked, "Isn't that contradicted by the very in-depth autopsy report and expert opinion of Dr. Wecht?"

"Absolutely not," Adams said.

"Absolutely not?" asked the judge, a skeptical note to his voice, to which Adams responded that Wecht's report and testimony supported the defense claim.

"That's certainly not his testimony," the judge said, then told Adams to proceed, at which she repeated Wecht's concession that it would have been "anatomically possible" for Keagan to have pointed the gun at the officers.

"He also testified it was highly unlikely," chimed in another judge.

"That doesn't dispute it was pointed in their direction," Adams said.

"Of course it does," the second judge said. "If he said it was highly unlikely, why doesn't that create a fact question?"

As Adams tried to explain that there was no factual dispute in the evidence contained in the court record, the judges continued to push back, leading Adams to say Wecht would have to have testified that "it was anatomically impossible" for a factual dispute to exist.

"There's no evidence in the record that Keagan did not point the gun at the officers," Adams continued, and said that all three officers had said the gun was pointed at them when Ellison fired.

"I thought one of the officers said he didn't see anything at the relevant time," the first judge said. "You said all three testified to that?"

"All three," Adams said.

"Huh," the judge responded. "I don't think so."

As Adams read back the officers' testimony from the transcript, she quoted one as saying he was trying to reposition his feet and "did not have a clear sight picture," but said he saw Keagan "make a forward motion with the gun and I heard three shots."

Adams argued that the only point at which the use of deadly force would be considered objectively reasonable "is at the moment the force is used, not anything leading up to it."

She said the plaintiff's argument about inconsistent statements and "all of those facts about getting my footing and all of that is immaterial to the moment that the force was used. The moment the force was used they are all consistent that it was pointed in their direction."

Case law in the 8th Circuit, Adams said, has consistently held that deadly force by police is objectively reasonable once a gun is pointed in their direction and she concluded by saying that Ellison's actions precipitated by the circumstances should be viewed in the same light.

Geragos rebutted with one last shot at Adams' contention of where Keagan's gun was pointed being an uncontested fact.

"If I tried to get Dr. Wecht's opinion that it was anatomically possible into evidence as an expert opinion," he said, "I think most district court judges would laugh me out of the courthouse. ... I think it's clear this should be reversed."

After thanking the attorneys, the panel said a decision in the matter will be issued "in due course."