A bit into the weeds

It's easy to get lost in these articles about education and education reform. The new governor speaks clearly enough, but educators and leaders of the education establishment talk like . . . educators. There's a lot about "streamlining" and "stakeholders" and such. Those using such jargon might understand it clearly enough, but the rest of us have to shake the glaze out of our eyes.

It seems that every new governor wants to be the Education Governor, and maybe every new president wants to be the Education President. (Wasn't it George Bush the First who started that?) The new governor of Arkansas has a plan that could get her there if she--and the rest of us--are fortunate enough.

There is a lot of discussion now on a number of items in her LEARNS education plan. Some of it isn't controversial--who doesn't want more pre-K funding?--and some of it is, such as more parental choice. But there is one part of her plan that isn't getting enough ink. The A part of LEARNS, as in accountability.

Deep into yesterday's news article on Gov. Sarah Sanders and her education plan/executive orders, we found this paragraph: The state "is expected to review the educator workforce in the state and Arkansas' preparation and licensure requirements for teachers ... ."

That sounds innocuous enough. But if done right, it might be the opposite.

Anybody in the commentariat who criticizes a teacher, any teacher, risks drawing back a stump. For the record, we'll note that this column is, and has been, in favor of teacher raises. (That's said to be a part of SHS' education plan, too.)

But--and this is as close to the third rail of local politics as you can get--not all teachers are good teachers. And accountability has often been at the bottom of the priority list in education reform plans.

Why can't there be teachers who aren't good at their jobs? There are governors, presidents, editorial writers, butchers, bakers and candlestick makers who aren't good at their jobs. But to say that out loud makes some quarters apoplectic.

In other professions, accountability is part of the equation. Why not in education?

A few years back, just before the pandemic shut down schools (and most everything else), the news side of this outfit published stories about absenteeism in the Little Rock public schools. That is, teacher absenteeism. More than 40 percent of teachers in some of these schools were missing five days or more per semester. Some were missing extended time. Call them truant teachers. How are students to learn if the teachers aren't there? It surpasseth all understanding, which may be the only thing it has in common with the peace of God.

And firing teachers, as we know, is almost impossible in the public education arena.

If Gov. Sanders and her team want new laws from the General Assembly (now assembled) to help improve accountability in the schools, they shouldn't forget teacher accountability. With computers these days, it should be no problem to track how students perform in a teacher's classroom, from when the course begins in August to what the child has learned come June. It's called longitudinal tracking--another piece of jargon that just means measuring the academic progress of the students from fall to summer.

Merit pay is also a great way to encourage teachers--and we know this because merit pay works in every other profession. That's another way of using accountability to improve job performance: by using carrots instead of sticks.

Doubtless, we'll now get letters about how we've criticized the whole education profession. And have something against teachers. Which is just silly.

But there are too many principals and superintendents who complain they can't fill classrooms with competent teachers--or any teacher, sometimes--and the rules keep them from finding better employees.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a number of good ideas in her LEARNS plan. But a real push in the accountability section would smooth the way for everything else.

It's going to take bold and determined action on the part of the state's leadership to make these changes, and to make hope a reality for more of Arkansas' kids. That's the nature of education, and life.