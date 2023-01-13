A third way

"There is no in-between safe space of 'not racist.' The claim of 'not racist' neutrality is a mask for racism."--Ibram X. Kendi, "How to Be an Antiracist"

"People of color should demand that they have their voice heard, but we do not have to demand that others shut up. We can learn from the perspectives of others."--George Yancey

Race relations matter, but both science and common sense say that much of what bureaucracies do to heal racial division doesn't work.

How can we do better than programs that lead many whites to feel attacked and many minorities to feel patronized? In "Beyond Racial Division: A Unifying Alternative to Colorblindness and Antiracism," Baylor sociologist George Yancey has written a great book on a tough topic. This is the book I gave friends for both Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Yancey, one of America's most original thinkers on race, religion, and political correctness, asks questions others ignore, reflecting his skills as a methodologist, experiences as an African American, and a profoundly Christian outlook which leads him in empathetic, ideologically unorthodox directions.

Yancey lauds racial progress. Thankfully, it seems unlikely that Yancey's sons will face the life-changing experience he had as a young man, losing his first love when her (educated, self-described "feminist") mother ended her white daughter's relationship with a Black man she refused to even meet.

Yet serious problems remain, and it is not clear that colorblindness will solve them. Further, the now dominant "antiracist" approaches may do more harm than good. Most such approaches posit that humanity can attain equity by embracing the right practices and marginalizing both whites and the many people of color who criticize antiracism. Yet scientific evaluations, to the degree they exist, suggest antiracism fails to either diversify leadership or improve intergroup relations, leading Yancey to ask whether the goal is punishing whites or creating a better society.

Attitudes can change through reason, coercion, or moral suasion, though, alas, reason has the least impact of the three. When antiracist activists denounce and "cancel" alleged racists, they prioritize coercion. This is part of what Yancey calls an "unhealthy cycle of racial controversy": a seemingly racist incident occurs, Twitter mobs attack, powerful whites make (often insincere) apologies, after which most people lose interest and life returns to normal--but with less love on all sides--all pain and no gain. In evaluating antiracism, Yancey writes as a social scientist, and as a servant of Jesus.

Yet Yancey also faults the colorblind approaches I often support. In practice, society isn't always colorblind. Drivers lock their doors when Yancey (a tall Black man) walks by. Growing up in a Black neighborhood with few jobs, Yancey had to ride buses for hours to find work after school. I grew up in Baltimore, where my Black co-workers and kin had less police protection and worse schools than (white) me.

Perhaps most profoundly, for Yancey race is part of self-identity. As my collaborator Wilfred Reilly showed empirically, few minorities (or whites) want to change their race (read more at core.ac.uk/download/pdf/60578625.pdf). In claiming color does not exist, we disrespect their views.

Instead of either antiracism or colorblindness, Yancey proposes Christian approaches which accord with social science. Christians do not see whites or minorities as capable of perfection on Earth because human nature is in part depraved: We put our interests ahead of others and choose emotionally appealing beliefs over facts. No one is God, so no one should dictate to others in relationships.

Applying research on marriage counseling, Yancey proposes mutual accountability. This prescribes persuasion and mutual accommodation rather than denunciation and coercion, starting by acknowledging that no one is entirely right or wrong, so we must learn from each other, stressing what we all have in common. After that, we can work toward creating compromises that work for all. (Relatedly, one might laud University of Arkansas MLK Day speaker Cornell West, who has modeled dialogue with conservative Princeton colleague Robby George.)

Yancey's ideas are not utopian. As he details, scientific evidence supports mutual accountability far more than antiracism. Yancey concludes with examples and resources.

Whatever your race or religion, there is no better way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on his day than reading George Yancey's "Beyond Racial Division."

Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas and serves on the Arkansas Advisory Committee of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. The views expressed here are his alone.