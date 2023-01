Springdale, 1912: "We moved here in Feb. on account of our health. We have a nice church and good people to serve, and this is quite a pretty little town." Mrs. M.C. Hickman's note suggested she might have been married to a minister. At the time she mailed this postcard of the public school, the town's population was approximately 1,800 — today it's more than 80,000.

