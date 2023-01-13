ASUN Men

Central Arkansas 92, Queens 91

The University of Central Arkansas fought off a late push from Queens at Curry Arena in Charlotte, N.C., to win its first game since Dec. 6.

Camren Hunter led UCA (6-12, 1-4 ASUN) with a career-high 33 points. He made 11 of 20 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 three-pointers. He also made all seven of his free-throw attempts.

VJ Reeves made four three-pointers and added 14 points. Freshman Johannes Kirsipuu tied a career high with 14 points off the bench.

With four by Reeves and Hunter, and three by Kirsipuu and Masai Olowokere, the Bears made 15 of 31 three-point attempts.

Queens (12-6, 2-3) was led by AJ McKee's 22 points followed by Kenny Dye (15), Chris Ashby (12), Gavin Rains (11) and BJ McLaurin (11).

UCA's largest lead was 68-58 with 12:33 leftt. The Bears were outscored 33-24 the rest of the way, but Hunter's eight points in the final 5:45 were crucial to holding the lead.