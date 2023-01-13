ASUN WOMEN

Stetson 57, Central Arkansas 47

The University of Central Arkansas' offense went cold as the Sugar Bears fell to Stetson on Thursday night at the J. Ollie Edmunds Center in DeLand, Fla.

The Sugar Bears (6-9, 1-3 ASUN) shot 37.5% from the field, 14.3% on three-point attempts and was 3 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Stetson (8-9, 2-2) shot 40.4% from the field, made four three-pointers and made 15 of 21 free throws.

The Sugar Bears were without freshman guard Parris Atkins. In her place, Kinley Fisher tied her career-high with 14 points to lead UCA. Randrea Wright added 12 points.

Jamiya Turner led the Hatters with 14 points, followed by Khamya McNeal with 12 and Jaelyn Talley with 11.