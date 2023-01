A man died in a wreck in Saline County on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from state law enforcement.

Eric Vernon, 57, of Benton was killed around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when the 2002 Yamaha motorcycle he was riding on Arkansas 35 veered into the opposite lane and hit a 2012 GMC Sierra head-on, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.