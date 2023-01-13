Bentonville library expansion gets boost with $500,000 grant from Alice L. Walton Foundation

BENTONVILLE --The Alice L. Walton Foundation has given $500,000 for the Bentonville Public Library's expansion project.

The Bentonville Library Foundation announced the grant Thursday.

"Alice Walton continues to invest in our community, giving every citizen or visitor exposure to things that heighten our interest in art, architecture, health and well-being, and education," said Howard Kerr, president of the library foundation.

The library expansion plans call for a 22,975-square-foot addition to the library's current 38,500 square feet at a cost of $16.75 million. A needs assessment was paid for by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

"Alice Walton's philanthropy has significantly contributed to Bentonville's culture and her gift to our public library will also have a lasting impact in our community. I am grateful for her support," Library Director Hadi Dudley said.

The library foundation in May 2021 agreed to raise $10.5 million for the expansion. Fundraising is ongoing. Several donations have been made and will be acknowledged through naming opportunities in the library expansion, according to the release.

The library foundation in October 2021 announced a $5.5 million grant from the the Walton Family Foundation.

Donations of $8.75 million, combined with Bentonville's bond funds of $4.5 million, have the library up to 79% of the $16.75 million needed for its project, according to the release.

The library is contracting with Minneapolis-based MSR Design for architectural design services and Flintco for preconstruction services.

Dudley anticipates a spring groundbreaking.

The library opened Oct. 30, 2006, at 405 S. Main St. It was a $9 million project. The foundation raised $7 million in donations, and the city committed $2 million, Dudley said.